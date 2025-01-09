NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 9 (game #312)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Off the hook!
NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- LOAF
- FINE
- SCAM
- CORK
- SKIP
- PICK
NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Chicken of the sea
NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 4th row
Last side: right, 3rd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #312) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #312, are…
- BIGEYE
- BLUEFIN
- SKIPJACK
- ALBACORE
- YELLOWFIN
- SPANGRAM: TUNA FAMILY
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 2 hints
It took me two hints before I cottoned on to today’s Strands being all about Tuna – or “the chicken of the sea” as one canned tuna brand calls it, which is not accurate but is a bit more catchy than obligate ram generators of the sea.
Because we think of tuna in cans or fillets rather than as living creatures, it’s easy to forget their size – Atlantic YELLOWFIN tuna are enormous and can weigh as much as a horse. They’re fast too, swimming at speeds of 42mph.
My favourite fact about the tuna is that they never stop moving, as their movement and respiration are connected and because of this they don’t stop to sleep and instead employ a technique where they shut down one half of their brain so they can continue moving and staying vigilant to threats and then after a while shut down the opposite half of their brain. I’ll try it when I do Strands tomorrow.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 8 January, game #311)
- OVEN
- SINK
- ISLAND
- BACKSPLASH
- COUNTERTOP
- SPANGRAM: KITCHEN REMODEL
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
