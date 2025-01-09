NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 9 (game #312)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Off the hook!

NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LOAF

FINE

SCAM

CORK

SKIP

PICK

NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Chicken of the sea

NYT Strands today (game #312) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #312) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #312, are…

BIGEYE

BLUEFIN

SKIPJACK

ALBACORE

YELLOWFIN

SPANGRAM: TUNA FAMILY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

It took me two hints before I cottoned on to today’s Strands being all about Tuna – or “the chicken of the sea” as one canned tuna brand calls it, which is not accurate but is a bit more catchy than obligate ram generators of the sea.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because we think of tuna in cans or fillets rather than as living creatures, it’s easy to forget their size – Atlantic YELLOWFIN tuna are enormous and can weigh as much as a horse. They’re fast too, swimming at speeds of 42mph.

My favourite fact about the tuna is that they never stop moving, as their movement and respiration are connected and because of this they don’t stop to sleep and instead employ a technique where they shut down one half of their brain so they can continue moving and staying vigilant to threats and then after a while shut down the opposite half of their brain. I’ll try it when I do Strands tomorrow.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 8 January, game #311)

OVEN

SINK

ISLAND

BACKSPLASH

COUNTERTOP

SPANGRAM: KITCHEN REMODEL