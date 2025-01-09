NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, January 9 (game #578)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #578) - today's words



Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHINING

FINANCE

TABLE

SIT

STAND

STAY

TO

IT

SEA

STALL

COME

FROM

LEGAL

HEEL

BOOTH

SALES

NYT Connections today (game #578) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A pitch to sell from

A pitch to sell from GREEN: Well trained

Well trained BLUE: The office

The office PURPLE: Last line of patriotic song

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #578) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VENDOR'S SPOT AT A MARKET

GREEN: DOG COMMANDS

BLUE: CORPORATE DEPARTMENTS

PURPLE: LAST WORDS IN "AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #578) - the answers



The answers to today's Connections, game #578, are…

YELLOW: VENDOR'S SPOT AT A MARKET BOOTH, STALL, STAND, TABLE

BOOTH, STALL, STAND, TABLE GREEN: DOG COMMANDS COME, HEEL, SIT, STAY

COME, HEEL, SIT, STAY BLUE: CORPORATE DEPARTMENTS FINANCE, IT, LEGAL, SALES

FINANCE, IT, LEGAL, SALES PURPLE: LAST WORDS IN "AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL" FROM, SEA, SHINING, TO

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

It’s an odd feeling getting the purple group second, and not one I’ve experienced often. “FROM SEA TO SHINING sea” felt almost too obvious – like, yellow-group obvious.

My first thought about today’s words was Stephen King novels – IT, The SHINING, The STAND – and that’s as far as I got before seeing the LAST WORDS IN “AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL” and DOG COMMANDS.

VENDOR’S SPOT AT A MARKET didn’t include the best one – blanket on the floor, the spot most often deployed by someone who doesn’t have an official spot at the market. There’s a Saturday market near me where another “spot” comes into play – opened suitcase on top of a dustbin. This is a style of selling that’s exclusive to perfumes of dubious provenance, the suitcase necessary for speedy departures. Best to stick to sellers with a BOOTH, STALL, STAND or TABLE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 8 January, game #577)

YELLOW: SECTION BRANCH, DIVISION, LIMB, WING

BRANCH, DIVISION, LIMB, WING GREEN: ACCESSORIES FOR PLAYING AN INSTRUMENT BOW, DRUMSTICK, MALLET, PICK

BOW, DRUMSTICK, MALLET, PICK BLUE: DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF AN ELEPHANT EAR, MEMORY, TRUNK, TUSK

EAR, MEMORY, TRUNK, TUSK PURPLE: WORDS MISSPELLED IN NU METAL BAND NAMES BISCUIT, CORN, LINCOLN, STAINED