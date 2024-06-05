NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, June 6 (game #95)

Does Strands regularly get your brain working a little too hard? Well don't worry – because today's is rather easy. I doubt you'll need any clues today, but I've included them below anyway, just in case.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #95) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Tidal treasures

NYT Strands today (game #95) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • LAST • SILO • TOMB • DOLT • HELLO • SHINE

NYT Strands today (game #95) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • On the sea shore

NYT Strands today (game #95) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 4th row • Last: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #95) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #95, are…

GLASS

STONE

DRIFTWOOD

BOTTLE

SHELL

FOSSIL

SPANGRAM: BEACHCOMBING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Mega-perfect

This may well be the easiest Strands puzzle of the week – to the extent that I scored a 'mega-perfect', the term I've coined for when you solve Strands without even uncovering a single hint word, let alone using any of them.

Partly that was because the theme clue, 'Tidal treasures', didn't leave much room for ambiguity, a fact that was made all the more stark when I immediately claimed GLASS and it turned blue. GLASS led directly to STONE and I was on my way. DRIFTWOOD, BOTTLE, SHELL and FOSSIL all followed with a minimum of fuss, and somewhere along the way I got the spangram, too.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 5 June, game #94)

JUSTICE

FAITH

HOPE

PRUDENCE

GRACE

FELICITY

SPANGRAM: VIRTUENAMES