NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, June 6 (game #361)

I can't work out whether Thursday's Connections puzzle is difficult or not. I found it quite easy – but then again I also solved it half by accident, so who knows… If you do get stuck, you can scroll down for my hints. If you don't, you'll find my commentary further down too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #361) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MARBLE

BASEBALL

DRIVE

WILD

REVERSE

PUSH

GYM

PARK

PROMPT

PEA

DRAW

DUGOUT

SKIP

PROPEL

GRAPEFRUIT

COURTROOM

NYT Connections today (game #361) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Encourage to do

Encourage to do Green: From a popular family game

From a popular family game Blue: Look at the shapes

Look at the shapes Purple: You could sit here

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #361) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOVE TO ACTION

GREEN: UNO CARDS

BLUE: HAIL SIZE COMPARISONS

PURPLE: PLACES WITH BENCHES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #361) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #361, are…

YELLOW: MOVE TO ACTION DRIVE, PROMPT, PROPEL, PUSH

DRIVE, PROMPT, PROPEL, PUSH GREEN: UNO CARDS DRAW, REVERSE, SKIP, WILD

DRAW, REVERSE, SKIP, WILD BLUE: HAIL SIZE COMPARISONS BASEBALL, GRAPEFRUIT, MARBLE, PEA

BASEBALL, GRAPEFRUIT, MARBLE, PEA PURPLE: PLACES WITH BENCHES COURTROOM, DUGOUT, GYM, PARK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a weird one. I somehow solved blue before yellow, and purple before green. In fact, I didn't really solve green at all – I got it by default, but didn't know what the answer was. In fact, I didn't know what the answer was to any of them over than the yellow MOVE TO ACTION.

Let's start at the beginning. I quickly spotted – as I'm sure many people did – that BASEBALL, PEA, GRAPEFRUIT and MARBLE are all round. It never occurred to me that the connection was HAIL SIZE COMPARISONS, but it was a pretty obvious link between them anyway, so I played it and got it right.

Next, I solved the yellow MOVE TO ACTION group – which was the only one where I knew why it was a group. That left two more. COURTOOM, DUGOUT, GYM and PARK were all places, so it seemed like they might well be connected, though again I didn't know why. But I played it anyway and got the purple one correct. And ironically, green was one that I had no idea – because I've never played Uno. As I said, it was a weird one…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

