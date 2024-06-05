Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, June 6 (game #864)

Hello! Back again are you? Well, I don't blame you – because it can be addictive, this whole solving-word-puzzles thing. If you need help for today's Quordle you'll find hints below. If not, there's always my commentary.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #864) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #864) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #864) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #864) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #864) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • P • S • R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #864) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #864, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BROOD

PENAL

SANDY

RELAY

Nothing major to report here. None of the words could be described as obscure, there's only one repeated letter, no uncommon letters, not even any letters in uncommon places… it's a standard Quordle on the easier side of things.

I did 'lose' one guess – by which I mean that once I've played my three start words, the soonest I could solve Quordle would be in seven. Today, it took me eight, because I played PANEL rather than PENAL. But that was a minor mishap and I never felt like I was in any danger today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #864) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #864, are…

TENSE

GROUP

ERUPT

FIZZY

Quordle answers: The past 20