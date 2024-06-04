NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, June 5 (game #94)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Ready for another dose of the NYT's Strands puzzle? You got it! Simply head to the New York Times Games site and have at it. It can be tricky, though, so you may need my hints below to get you started.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… They're good people
NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• CITE
• RIPE
• CLIP
• SEAM
• LITTER
• HANG
NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Positive monikers
NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 2nd row
• Last: right, 7th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #94) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #94, are…
- JUSTICE
- FAITH
- HOPE
- PRUDENCE
- GRACE
- FELICITY
- SPANGRAM: VIRTUENAMES
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
This is a classic Strands puzzle (if you can have such a thing only a couple of months in), where the challenge is very difficult until you uncover one word, at which point it becomes a lot more solvable. The theme clue of 'They're good people' makes sense once you know what the answers are, but until then it doesn't really give you that much of a clue. I'm fine with that, personally – it makes the challenge all the harder.
Once I'd found JUSTICE and FAITH I realized what the objective was, and found the others relatively quickly. The spangram did delay me for a while; I could see names, but couldn't work out what the first half of it was. But eventually I spotted VIRTUENAMES and the final couple of answers followed soon after.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 4 June, game #93)
- WATCH
- LEARN
- DIVIDE
- CONQUER
- FORGIVE
- FORGET
- SPANGRAM: USEFULADVICE
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).