NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, June 5 (game #94)

Ready for another dose of the NYT's Strands puzzle?

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… They're good people

NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • CITE • RIPE • CLIP • SEAM • LITTER • HANG

NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Positive monikers

NYT Strands today (game #94) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 2nd row • Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #94) - the answers



The answers to today's Strands, game #94, are…

JUSTICE

FAITH

HOPE

PRUDENCE

GRACE

FELICITY

SPANGRAM: VIRTUENAMES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is a classic Strands puzzle (if you can have such a thing only a couple of months in), where the challenge is very difficult until you uncover one word, at which point it becomes a lot more solvable. The theme clue of 'They're good people' makes sense once you know what the answers are, but until then it doesn't really give you that much of a clue. I'm fine with that, personally – it makes the challenge all the harder.

Once I'd found JUSTICE and FAITH I realized what the objective was, and found the others relatively quickly. The spangram did delay me for a while; I could see names, but couldn't work out what the first half of it was. But eventually I spotted VIRTUENAMES and the final couple of answers followed soon after.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 4 June, game #93)

WATCH

LEARN

DIVIDE

CONQUER

FORGIVE

FORGET

SPANGRAM: USEFULADVICE