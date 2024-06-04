Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, June 5 (game #863)

Another day, another set of Quordle puzzles to test your mettle. And if one word game isn't enough for you, there's also the Daily Sequence variant, which challenges you to solve four Wordle-style grids consecutively, rather than concurrently as in the standard game – but while using the same letters. It's all rather complicated to explain, but easy to pick up.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #863) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #863) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #863) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #863) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #863) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • Q • L • L • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #863) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #863, are…

QUITE

LAPSE

LYMPH

SIGMA

This is a potentially difficult Quordle, depending on your strategy. There are no repeated letters, but there is an uncommon Q in QUITE, plus LYMPH and SIGMA have uncommon spellings.

What do I mean by that? Well, Y is generally found at the end of a word rather than in the middle, and LYMPH is also a very rare word in that it contains no vowels – or at least that's the case if you don't consider Y to be one. Opinion is split on that; clearly Y acts as a vowel here, but some sources state that only A, E, I, O and U are really vowels. Y sometimes makes a vowel sound, but it's really a consonant.

Anyway, a word without any of the five standard vowels is uncommon. As far as SIGMA goes, A at the end is also uncommon. So, a complicated Quordle that you'll have done well to solve today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #863) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #863, are…

FORCE

MEDIC

LIVER

DITCH

