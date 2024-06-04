NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, June 5 (game #360)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle is another toughie. How difficult? Well, you'll have to play it to find out. But if you find yourself getting stuck along the way, by all means take advantage of my helpful hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #360) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NICE

RING

STYLE

POINT

KIND

STICK

TENDER

MESSAGE

SWEET

TYPE

DRIFT

SICK

SORT

WING

COOL

IDEA

NYT Connections today (game #360) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: That's swell

That's swell Green: Different things

Different things Blue: You understand what I'm saying, right?

You understand what I'm saying, right? Purple: Early on a menu

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #360) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: “AWESOME!”

GREEN: VARIETY

BLUE: GIST

PURPLE: FRIED APPETIZER, INFORMALLY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #360) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #360, are…

YELLOW: “AWESOME!” COOL, NICE, SICK, SWEET

COOL, NICE, SICK, SWEET GREEN: VARIETY KIND, SORT, STYLE, TYPE

KIND, SORT, STYLE, TYPE BLUE: GIST DRIFT, IDEA, MESSAGE, POINT

DRIFT, IDEA, MESSAGE, POINT PURPLE: FRIED APPETIZER, INFORMALLY RING, STICK, TENDER, WING

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: Perfect

How long do you spend on Connections? Some days I'm done within about 10 minutes, maybe even five if it's an easy one. But 20-30 is not uncommon, and today I was towards the top end of that range.

Yellow wasn't too bad; I spotted COOL and SICK, then added NICE and SWEET to make the "AWESOME!" group and show how down with the kids I am. Or rather, how down with the kids the NYT is not, because I don't think my teenage daughters would use any of those words in that way. Then again, the words they would use can't be printed in a family publication like TechRadar.

After that, it was tough going. I found several possible pairs, but couldn't see any that had three words, let alone four. I kept coming back to KIND and TYPE, though, and eventually decided to try adding STYLE and SORT more on a hunch than any real certainty. I was right, but there was a lot of guesswork involved. And then my game stalled entirely. I went off and did something else for a while, returned and was nonplussed again, then finally decided that DRIFT and IDEA could be related, and added a couple more to solve blue. But purple… well, even after seeing the answer I don't really get how that's a group. Though again, there could be cultural differences at play here. WING I get, but what does STICK refer to? What is a TENDER? No, I'm lost…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

