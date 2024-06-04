NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, June 5 (game #360)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
Today's NYT Connections puzzle is another toughie. How difficult? Well, you'll have to play it to find out. But if you find yourself getting stuck along the way, by all means take advantage of my helpful hints below.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Connections today (game #360) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- NICE
- RING
- STYLE
- POINT
- KIND
- STICK
- TENDER
- MESSAGE
- SWEET
- TYPE
- DRIFT
- SICK
- SORT
- WING
- COOL
- IDEA
NYT Connections today (game #360) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- Yellow: That's swell
- Green: Different things
- Blue: You understand what I'm saying, right?
- Purple: Early on a menu
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
NYT Connections today (game #360) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: “AWESOME!”
- GREEN: VARIETY
- BLUE: GIST
- PURPLE: FRIED APPETIZER, INFORMALLY
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #360) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #360, are…
- YELLOW: “AWESOME!” COOL, NICE, SICK, SWEET
- GREEN: VARIETY KIND, SORT, STYLE, TYPE
- BLUE: GIST DRIFT, IDEA, MESSAGE, POINT
- PURPLE: FRIED APPETIZER, INFORMALLY RING, STICK, TENDER, WING
- My rating: Difficult
- My score: Perfect
How long do you spend on Connections? Some days I'm done within about 10 minutes, maybe even five if it's an easy one. But 20-30 is not uncommon, and today I was towards the top end of that range.
Yellow wasn't too bad; I spotted COOL and SICK, then added NICE and SWEET to make the "AWESOME!" group and show how down with the kids I am. Or rather, how down with the kids the NYT is not, because I don't think my teenage daughters would use any of those words in that way. Then again, the words they would use can't be printed in a family publication like TechRadar.
After that, it was tough going. I found several possible pairs, but couldn't see any that had three words, let alone four. I kept coming back to KIND and TYPE, though, and eventually decided to try adding STYLE and SORT more on a hunch than any real certainty. I was right, but there was a lot of guesswork involved. And then my game stalled entirely. I went off and did something else for a while, returned and was nonplussed again, then finally decided that DRIFT and IDEA could be related, and added a couple more to solve blue. But purple… well, even after seeing the answer I don't really get how that's a group. Though again, there could be cultural differences at play here. WING I get, but what does STICK refer to? What is a TENDER? No, I'm lost…
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 4 June, game #359)
- YELLOW: TAKE HOME, AS INCOME CLEAR, EARN, MAKE, NET
- GREEN: PARTS OF A WIZARD COSTUME BEARD, HAT, ROBE, STAFF
- BLUE: FOUND ON A SHIP BRIDGE, DECK, HATCH, KEEL
- PURPLE: C-___ CLEF, SECTION, SPAN, SUITE
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).