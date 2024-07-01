NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, July 2 (game #121)

Here's another Strands puzzle from the NYT, designed to get your brain working first thing in the morning – or indeed, last thing at night if you prefer doing it that way. If you need help, read on for my hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #121) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Heat and eat

NYT Strands today (game #121) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHIME

LAZE

BARE

BASE

STARE

BLADE

NYT Strands today (game #121) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Food prep

NYT Strands today (game #121) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 6th row • Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #121) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #121, are…

STEAM

DEGLAZE

BRAISE

FLAMBE

BLANCH

POACH

SIMMER

SPANGRAM: COOKING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Strands is often a simple game: you work out what the theme clue is, get one answer to confirm your theory, solve the others reasonably easily. But occasionally you can tick off the first two actions but struggle with the third. Today was one of those games.

The theme clue, heat and eat, was relatively obvious, and when I uncovered STEAM early on I thought this would be a cinch. But no. There was no BOIL or BROIL or GRILL or GRIDDLE or TOAST or ROAST or FRY. No MICROWAVE or BAKE or BARBECUE. Where were the answers?!

Eventually, I uncovered DEGLAZE almost by accident and realized I would need more advanced cooking techniques. The spangram, which was simply COOKING, made things a little simpler, dividing the board in half nicely. And then it was a case of me needing to search my brain for ways to prepare food. I got them all in the end, but it took me a while.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

