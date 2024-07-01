NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, July 2 (game #387)

This is a moderately difficult Connections puzzle – but what's new there? If you need some hints, you'll find them below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #387) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LIQUID

SQUID

CAVEAT

STORE

FIXED

ARCADE

TOXIC

SQUIRREL

QUID

STASH

FROZEN

NUMBERS

STOW

VOX

BLAME

ERGO

NYT Connections today (game #387) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Keep safe

Keep safe Green: Words you can apply to a type of wealth

Words you can apply to a type of wealth Blue: Dead language?

Dead language? Purple: Blank [word for a pastime]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #387) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PACK (AWAY) FOR FUTURE USE

GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR ASSETS

BLUE: LATIN WORDS

PURPLE: ___ GAME

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #387) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #387, are…

YELLOW: PACK (AWAY) FOR FUTURE USE SQUIRREL, STASH, STORE, STOW

SQUIRREL, STASH, STORE, STOW GREEN: ADJECTIVES FOR ASSETS FIXED, FROZEN, LIQUID, TOXIC

FIXED, FROZEN, LIQUID, TOXIC BLUE: LATIN WORDS CAVEAT, ERGO, QUID, VOX

CAVEAT, ERGO, QUID, VOX PURPLE: ___ GAME ARCADE, BLAME, NUMBERS, SQUID

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Another tricky Connections puzzle, this one. Throwing in a bit of Latin was not fair – and neither was the fact that the NYT confused me by including three words with the same four-letter string, QUID (that word plus SQUID and LIQUID).

Anyway, I was stumped for a good while, before focusing on STORE and STASH and realizing that STOW and SQUIRREL could be added to make the yellow group. Next, I solved purple: the blank GAME approach was, I thought, more obvious than either green or blue, but it's all a matter of opinion.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 1 July, game #386)

YELLOW: SHOW THE WAY DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, USHER

DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, USHER GREEN: SCHEME CON, HUSTLE, RACKET, STING

CON, HUSTLE, RACKET, STING BLUE: SEEN ON A U.S. DOLLAR BILL EAGLE, PYRAMID, SEAL, WASHINGTON

EAGLE, PYRAMID, SEAL, WASHINGTON PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF CANADIAN PROVINCES/TERRITORIES BRITISH, NORTHWEST, NOVA, PRINCE