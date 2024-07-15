NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, July 16 (game #135)

Ready for another dose of the NYT's Strands puzzle? You got it! Simply head to the New York Times Games site and have at it. It can be tricky, though, so you may need my hints below to get you started.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #135) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Were you raised in a barn?

NYT Strands today (game #135) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BACK

CHANT

FALL

CLAD

KING

BLINK

NYT Strands today (game #135) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • They don't wear diapers

NYT Strands today (game #135) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #135) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #135, are…

CHICK

DUCKLING

LAMB

GOSLING

FOAL

CALF

PIGLET

SPANGRAM: BABYANIMAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was one of those Strands games where I was a little uncertain about what the connection was here until I solved the first one, at which point everything became very easy. That first word, in my case, was CHICK, and I immediately realized that now I need more baby animals – or BABY ANIMAL, as the spangram would have it.

After that all I needed to do was cast my mind back to when my kids were young, back in the days when I seemed to spend about 50% of my waking hours impersonating farmyard animals of some kind. But no, I didn't make the noises as I was solving the Strands puzzle…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

