NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, July 16 (game #401)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #401) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PAN

PILOT

SHORT

RABBIT

CROSS

PARKER

KINKY

TRIAL

PIPER

FIDDLER

TESTY

EXPLORATORY

MERRILY

SURLY

PRELIMINARY

JERSEY

NYT Connections today (game #401) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Not happy!

Not happy! Green: Try something

Try something Blue: Song and dance openers

Song and dance openers Purple: Name blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #401) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: IN A BAD MOOD

GREEN: EXPERIMENTAL

BLUE: STARTS OF BROADWAY MUSICALS

PURPLE: PETER ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #401) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #401, are…

YELLOW: IN A BAD MOOD CROSS, SHORT, SURLY, TESTY

CROSS, SHORT, SURLY, TESTY GREEN: EXPERIMENTAL EXPLORATORY, PILOT, PRELIMINARY, TRIAL

EXPLORATORY, PILOT, PRELIMINARY, TRIAL BLUE: STARTS OF BROADWAY MUSICALS FIDDLER, JERSEY, KINKY, MERRILY

FIDDLER, JERSEY, KINKY, MERRILY PURPLE: PETER ___ PAN, PARKER, PIPER, RABBIT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I got a bit hung up on the Y-ending words today, expecting some of them to go together but being unable to find a connection. As it turns out, three of them did form a group – unfortunately that group was 'Broadway musicals', which is about the least likely connection for me to ever find. Seriously, I'd have (a lot) more chance of getting a connection concerning particle physics than this.

Anyway, that was the blue group, and it became the one that I had to solve by default. It took me a while to get going, but once I established that EXPLORATORY, PILOT, PRELIMINARY and TRIAL all meant the same thing, I was underway. Next I spotted the purple group of 'Peter something', leaving only the SHORT, CROSS, SURLY and TESTY yellow group to finish with.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

