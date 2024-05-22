The Samsung XR headset and Meta Quest Pro 2 might skip a generation of Qualcomm chipsets to beat the Apple Vision Pro

While next-gen VR devices like the Samsung XR headset still haven’t yet launched, Qualcomm is reportedly already preparing for the next-next-gen models – which could include the Meta Quest Pro 2 and Meta Quest 4.

That’s according to rumors that it's testing new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 3 and XR2+ Gen 3 chipsets, as well as loaning them to headset makers. The XR2 Gen 3 would be an upgrade on the chip that powers the Meta Quest 3, but the XR2+ Gen 3 rumor is perhaps more interesting because we haven’t yet seen any XR2+ Gen 2 models in action. Maybe we never will.

Okay, okay, so we probably will see some XR2+ Gen 2-powered models launch later this year. But some of the big hitters like the aforementioned Samsung XR headset, a Sony headset (that’s not PSVR-related) and an HTC device might see their launch held back if a Gen 3 is around the corner so they can be upgraded; especially because we haven’t heard much about many of these XR2+ Gen 2 headsets since their brief announcement.

Admittedly, upgraded tech is always on the horizon and headset makers can’t forever wait for innovation to stop so they can release their gadgets. But one reason why holding off until the Gen 3 is ready is that it’s apparently a much more significant step up than the XR2+ Gen 2 was compared to the Gen 1 – with the Gen 3 reportedly offering support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Oryon CPU Cores (found in the impressive Snapdragon X Elite) according to XR expert Brad Lynch, and supported by WinFuture's Roland Quandt (via Android Central).

The XR2+ Gen 3, which is not to be confused with the XR2+ Gen 2 that was announced at CES this year…Is primarily testing its variant with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM aka the same capacity as you see in Vision ProAnd is four more gigabytes more than what we saw in XR2+ Gen 1 (Quest Pro) pic.twitter.com/iqq6qJdxzwMay 21, 2024

A necessary upgrade

That 16GB RAM figure is of note because it would seemingly bring XR2+ Gen 3 headsets more in line with the processing power of the Apple Vision Pro – which also has 16GB of RAM – which is currently the one to beat in terms of performance. As such, headset manufacturers may have been candid with Qualcomm by letting it know the XR2+ Gen 2 just isn’t the powerhouse they need it to be, and a new model is needed ASAP.

The Apple Vision Pro is a powerhouse (Image credit: Future)

As with all leaks we have to take these XR2+ Gen 3 details with a pinch of salt. Until we see the Gen 3 officially who knows when or if it’s on its way anytime soon. Plus, even if the Gen 3 is being tested right now there are many reasons why we won’t see it for several years – such as manufacturing difficulties that need to be overcome.

But with a few leakers teasing that something is on its way, we wouldn’t be shocked if this Gen 3 XR2+ chipset arrives a lot sooner than we expected. We’ll just have to wait and see.

