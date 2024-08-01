Meta Quest Plus members can get an iconic puzzle title for free this month

A new month doesn’t just mean the arrival of a new Meta Quest 3 update – with the recent v68 rollout adding useful home design tools for free – it also signals new free games coming to the Meta Quest Plus subscription. This month (August 2024) those are the narrative-driven puzzle adventure Myst – a classic remade in VR – and Ragnarock – a rhythm meets racing game with a norse and viking theme.

Myst VR is a recreation of the puzzle game that first launched in 1993, and was remade several times with better graphics and more interactivity as computers improved.

It’s an icon of the genre, and while it’s not seen as the perfect puzzle game by everyone – in part due to its advanced age – it’s a title many agree you should try out. Given the VR version is free with Quest Plus there’s no better reason to finally give it a whirl.

Myst Launch Trailer

Ragnarok on the other hand is a raucous racer in which you use your hammers to smash drums in time with viking-inspired music. Doing so makes your boat row faster, and help you earn gold medals across single and multiplayer matches.

Ragnarock - Official Trailer

If you're looking for other VR games to enjoy, check out my favorite Meta Quest 3 games and apps from July 2024.

What is Meta Quest Plus?

For a monthly fee of $7.99 / £7.99 (or a yearly cost of $59.99 / £59.99, which is a hefty saving) you can access a lot of free VR games through Meta Quest Plus. There’s titles like Myst and Ragnarok which you can only download for free during a specific month, but then you can play them for as long as you’re subscribed (or if you resubscribe should your membership lapse).

There’s games in a Netflix-like rotating catalog – which currently includes Demeo, Walkabout Mini Golf, Tetris Effect, and 9 others – that will swap in and out. So you won’t always be able to play a specific title, but you will find something to keep you entertained.

If you want to play a lot of different VR games and don’t have much of a preference for what you play then Quest Plus is a solid deal. It’s also included in Meta’s buy now, pay later scheme for the Quest 3, though that way of getting a 512GB headset and membership isn’t as good a deal as it could be, as we discovered.