I review VR headsets for a living, and I've never seen a better Oculus Quest 2 deal
Amazon is giving you $50 off a Quest 2 and a $50 gift card
Amazon is offering a fantastic Oculus Quest 2 deal that not only scores you the impressive VR headset for $51 off, but you’ll also get a $50 gift card. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals I’ve seen.
Right now the Meta’s Quest 2 (128GB) model is down to $249 at Amazon – instead of its MSRP of £299. But if you act fast the holiday bundle will score you the discount and a free $50 Amazon voucher; effectively, this will save you $100 on the popular VR headset which we gave four–and–a–half stars in our Oculus Quest 2 review.
I say you should act fast, because an identical deal was available in the UK for a few days – but it has now sold out. If history repeats itself in the US you don’t have long left to nab yourself one of the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals this year.
I've been writing about VR for years and I haven't seen a better deal; so there's no point waiting for something better to come around this Black Friday if you're after a VR headset.
Get the best ever Oculus Quest 2 deal here:
Meta Quest 2 + Amazon Gift Card: was
$349.99 now $249 at Amazon
Right now you can save $51 on the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) and get a free $50 Amazon gift card as well as part of this holiday bundle. I've never seen a better Meta Quest 2 deal, and I expect this may sell out before Black Friday, so act fast.
The only VR headset deal I think you should consider instead of this Oculus Quest 2 offer is the Meta Quest 3 deal that's available everywhere. That is you get the Meta Quest 3 for $499 and a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2. Alongside Amazon, you can find the same deal at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target among others.
While this isn't the best deal (the headset is full price) I think the Meta Quest 3 is a massive step up over the Quest 2; that's why I awarded it five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review. Yes, it's pricier, but it's worth the extra cost if you can afford it.
If you are on a tight budget then Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is still fine, and the above deal is a fantastic offer to take advantage of. But if you can afford to splash out on a Meta Quest 3 then I'd strongly suggest doing so.
For more on this topic, check out my guide to whether you should buy an Oculus Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday.
