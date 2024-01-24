This M2 Mac mini deal has me double-checking the calendar to make sure it’s not Black Friday

The sales season may have passed but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of, especially in the world of tech. Apple’s awesome M2 Mac mini desktop computer is on sale right now, and at last year’s Black Friday price, no less: knocking it down from $599 to $500 on Amazon with a limited-time coupon. For a super-compact computer launched just last year, that’s a pretty incredible deal to snap up!

This price cut puts the M2 Mac mini into the more budget-friendly category, making this the perfect time to invest in a new Mac. This little system is currently the best Mac on our ranking of the best computers thanks to the superb M2 chip, a worthy follow-up to Apple’s impressive M1 silicon. The compact design allows you to have more desk space, and with enough processing power to create and edit ultra-high-definition videos and music, I can recommend this to just about anyone, regardless of your specific needs.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB): was $599 now $500 on Amazon

This little PC earned a staggering five stars in our review and owns the top spot in our list of the best computers on the market. Slim, trim, and full of some serious processing power the M2 Mac mini packs a serious punch, and is now on offer at the same price it was during Black Friday - the biggest sales event of the year!

I use the M1 Mac mini for work and personal projects daily, waiting for the right time to secure the upgrade that will allow me to take my at-home set-up to the next level - and now could finally be the time. The M2 Mac mini on offer just about shares the same dimensions as the M1 mini I have at home, and I can attest that its snug design allows me to tuck the mini PC away behind my monitor and turn it into a makeshift iMac!

You won’t be hurting for ports with the M2 Mac mini either, as it offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, and one HDMI port. It also offers a Gigabit Ethernet port for stronger internet and network connectivity, as well as built-in speakers. The speakers are pretty solid for the most part, but if you’ll be doing any serious video or audio work you might want to invest in one of the best computer speakers or a pair of high-quality headphones.

Overall, this is quite the steal considering you get a recently-released compact mini PC that can offer incredibly powerful performance at a wallet-friendly price. Small and mighty, the M2 Mac mini is perfect for offices, crammed student desks, or even the dining room table if you have serious space limitations.