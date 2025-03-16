This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year

Need a little more portable storage space in your life? I've spotted this great value offer that drops the Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD at Amazon for $129.99 (was $269.99). That's the lowest price I've seen in over a year and even cheaper than Black Friday.

This isn't the kind of SSD you use to build a PC. Portable SSDs work well for storing video files, high-res photographs, and other large files that easily clutter a computer. They also work well for specific scenarios like outdoor photography, where having backup storage for your camera is a must.

Today's best portable SSD deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD: was $269.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a cousin of our best portable SSD, the Samsung T7 Touch. If you're not worried about durability (or don't mind adding a case), the efficiency and speed of the standard T7 still excel enough to make it comparable. It supports PCIe NVMe technology with speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, capable of high-res video recording at 4K 60fs. Just make sure your device is USB 3.2 compatible.

