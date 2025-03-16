This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year

Deals
By published

Excellent value that works out as under $0.07 per GB

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
(Image credit: Future)

Need a little more portable storage space in your life? I've spotted this great value offer that drops the Samsung 2TB T7 Portable SSD at Amazon for $129.99 (was $269.99). That's the lowest price I've seen in over a year and even cheaper than Black Friday.

This isn't the kind of SSD you use to build a PC. Portable SSDs work well for storing video files, high-res photographs, and other large files that easily clutter a computer. They also work well for specific scenarios like outdoor photography, where having backup storage for your camera is a must.

Today's best portable SSD deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD
Samsung T7 Portable SSD: was $269.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a cousin of our best portable SSD, the Samsung T7 Touch. If you're not worried about durability (or don't mind adding a case), the efficiency and speed of the standard T7 still excel enough to make it comparable. It supports PCIe NVMe technology with speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, capable of high-res video recording at 4K 60fs. Just make sure your device is USB 3.2 compatible.

View Deal

The Samsung T7 SSD is a cousin to our best portable SSD, the Samsung T7 Touch. The biggest difference between the two is the durability, but if you're going to be using the SSD inside an office, it should be relatively safe. If you want to take it on an adventure, just add a case to protect it.

The T7 supports PCIe NVMe technology capable of speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, enough for high-res video recording directly onto the SSD. Devices like the iPhone 15 Pro can record at 4K 60fs. Just make sure your device is compatible before buying, since the Samsung T7 uses USB 3.2.

If you were looking for an SSD to build your PC, I'd recommend checking out our top SSDs for your PC. We also have a list specifically for the best SSDs for PS5.

Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

