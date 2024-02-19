Snag a Dell Inspiron 3530 for just $599.99 at Amazon with this unmissable President's Day deal

Amazon is offering the 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 3530 laptop for just $599.99 to celebrate Presidents Day, and thanks to the impressive specs (more on that below), this is one of the best laptop deals you'll likely find today.

It comes with a recent 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, and it features a touchscreen that's anti-glare and equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Dell has also included its ComfortView software which helps reduce blue light eye strain, making it easier on your eyes, especially over longer periods of time. It comes with plenty of ports as well, so you can connect lots of peripherals, as well as a roomy keyboard that has a separate numeric keypad.

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 laptop: was $649 now $599.99 at Amazon

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The cheapest laptop in today's Dell laptop deals at Amazon is this Inspiron 15 - a great option if you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics. With an Intel Core i5 chipset and 16GB of RAM this one will have no issues with most day-to-day browser based applications, spreadsheets, or multi-tasking.

This device can be used by lots of types of users - whether it's for casual and personal use, studying, or professional purposes. The $599.99 price tag makes it all the easier to get started. If this doesn't look like the deal for you, don't worry - we have other Presidents Day deals we'd readily recommend.

This 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3530 laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. All of that processing power is packaged into a clean and stylish black chassis. This laptop also makes use of adaptive thermals and the ability to adult its power levels to keep itself running smoothly.

Another standout feature of this laptop is ExpressCharge, a feature which helps your device charge more quickly - Dell claims it can charge your batter up to 80% in just an hour. If you're looking for an affordable, reliable, and respectively powerful device that be plenty to meet the computer needs of most people, this is a great candidate.

