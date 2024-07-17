Score big with Mac accessories while you still can on Prime Day: Apple and third-party peripherals to spruce up your Mac setup

We're now in the latter half of Amazon Prime Day and I'm still diligently digging through deals to find products that we think are worth your attention and hard-earned money. Here, I bring you my favorite peripherals to accompany Apple Mac devices (including the iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio) that got the Prime Day discount treatment.

I've listed both Apple and third-party products here, and I'd suggest that you consider both kinds and look closer at their details, as some of Apple's peripherals are, ahem, interesting.

You can see plenty more Prime Day deals on all kinds of tech products, recommended by our experts. If you'd like to know what Macs we'd recommend this Prime Day season, check out our Prime Day MacBook Air deal recommendations.

Today's best Prime Day Mac peripheral deals

Apple Magic Keyboard: was $99 now $89.99 at Amazon This isn't the biggest discount but it's pretty decent for one of the newest Magic Keyboards available. It connects to Macs, iPads, and iPhones wirelessly via Bluetooth, and provides a smooth and precise typing experience. This keyboard also comes with a USB-C to Lightning Cable that enables you to pair and charge it, with the battery lasting for weeks.

Apple Magic Mouse: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon You can get a $20 discount on one of the newest iterations of the Magic Mouse with this deal. It connects to your Apple devices, such as a Mac or an iPad, wirelessly via Bluetooth. It's also equipped with a Multi-Touch surface that enables screen controls like swiping and scrolling with simple gestures. Additionally, this mouse comes with a USB-C to Lightning Cable that can be used to pair with or charge it from your Apple device.

Logitech POP Mouse: was $39.99 now $19.26 at Amazon This aesthetically pleasing mouse is better than half off (52% off, in fact). It's compactly sized and nearly silent, and can be connected wirelessly to up to three Windows, Chrome OS, and Android devices via Bluetooth. This mouse also has a two-year battery life.

Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard: was $99.99 now $74.15 on Amazon The Logitech MX Keys Mini is the perfect keyboard for office workers adapting to the new hot-desking work culture. The portability and minimal design are perfect for the worker on the go who needs to prioritize practicality. The keyboard's software is easy to use and the ergonomic keys will keep you typing longer with minimal wrist or finger strain. This TechRadar favorite scored a healthy four and a half stars in our review, making it a deal worth jumping on!

Lekvey Bluetooth Number Pad: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is a numpad to potentially accompany a more limited keyboard that can be connected to Mac and Windows devices via Bluetooth 5.0. As well as being 50% off this Prime Day, it's rechargeable via an included USB cable. It also has an auto sleep functionality for more efficient energy consumption and can be activated by pressing any key for three seconds.

Anker 332 USB-C 5-in-1 Hub: was $24.99 now $18.84 at Amazon

If you want to connect several peripherals via cables or to charge multiple peripherals simultaneously, you could use a USB hub and this popular Anker one would be our recommendation. It includes a 4K HDMI port, a 5 Gbps USB-C data port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, and a 100W PD-IN port.

