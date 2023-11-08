I've spotted this Black Friday deal on a 27-inch curved gaming monitor for only $145
Acer is offering a great gaming monitor deal
The 2023 Black Friday deals event is coming up soon, and we're already seeing plenty of excellent presales with tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, laptops, and monitors. In fact, Walmart just launched its early Black Friday sale on this 27-inch Acer gaming monitor, bringing the price down to a record-low price of $149.
The Acer Nitro 27-inch curved gaming monitor is on sale at Walmart for a low price of $149. It features WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, an HDR display, and comes with AMD Free-Sync Premium. Acer packs a whole lot of features into this monitor, and most gamers will find this to be a top-notch addition to their gaming setup.
If you need an excellent quality curved gaming monitor that's well-sized, has great specs, and well-sized display, taking advantage of this deal is a great idea as it's one of the best gaming monitors and even one of the best monitors you can get for the price.
Early Black Friday deal: Acer Nitro 27-inch monitor
Acer Nitro 27-inch deal: now $145 at Walmart
This curved gaming monitor is an incredible Black Friday deal from Walmart as not only is it a great size, but it comes with great specs like WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, an HDR display, and comes with AMD Free-Sync Premium.
