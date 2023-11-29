Amazon might have forgotten Cyber Monday is over with this Samsung monitor deal under $90
This monitor is nearly half off right now
Though both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over, the Cyber Week deals continue in full force. And one of the best-hidden deals is for a Samsung monitor that's half off. The Samsung S33A Series 22-inch is currently on sale for $89.99 on Amazon, which is nearly half off the original price and the lowest price it's ever been.
This monitor is one of the best cheap monitors. With a 22-inch FHD 1080p display, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and Eye Saver Mode, it's the perfect buy for office workers in need of a high-quality screen to match the best computer. Not to mention that it's a Samsung brand display, meaning it's nearly guaranteed to last for years with no issues.
There's also a 24-inch version of this same monitor priced at $99, which is still incredible. If you're looking for the biggest bargain around for a monitor, it's worth investing in this one while it's still at its lowest price ever.
Cyber Week Samsung monitor deal
Samsung S33A Series 22-Inch: was
$164.99 now $89.99 on Amazon
This is one of the best deals around right now, with the price almost cut in half at its lowest yet. It's a full HD display with an Eye Saver Mode that prevents eye strain, which is perfect for office workers. If you're looking for a slightly larger 24-inch display, there's another model that's also under $100 on Amazon.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends.
