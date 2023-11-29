Amazon might have forgotten Cyber Monday is over with this Samsung monitor deal under $90

By Allisa James
published

This monitor is nearly half off right now

black monitor against red background
(Image credit: Future)

Though both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over, the Cyber Week deals continue in full force. And one of the best-hidden deals is for a Samsung monitor that's half off. The Samsung S33A Series 22-inch is currently on sale for $89.99 on Amazon, which is nearly half off the original price and the lowest price it's ever been.

This monitor is one of the best cheap monitors. With a 22-inch FHD 1080p display, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and Eye Saver Mode, it's the perfect buy for office workers in need of a high-quality screen to match the best computer. Not to mention that it's a Samsung brand display, meaning it's nearly guaranteed to last for years with no issues.

There's also a 24-inch version of this same monitor priced at $99, which is still incredible. If you're looking for the biggest bargain around for a monitor, it's worth investing in this one while it's still at its lowest price ever.

Cyber Week Samsung monitor deal

Samsung S33A Series 22-Inch: was

Samsung S33A Series 22-Inch: was $164.99 now $89.99 on Amazon
This is one of the best deals around right now, with the price almost cut in half at its lowest yet. It's a full HD display with an Eye Saver Mode that prevents eye strain, which is perfect for office workers. If you're looking for a slightly larger 24-inch display, there's another model that's also under $100 on Amazon.

View Deal

