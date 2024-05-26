Walmart has a MacBook Air for under $700 and it’s the perfect intro to Apple laptops

It’s easy to assume that all MacBooks are expensive but that doesn’t have to be the case. With Memorial Day sales in full swing, you can buy an Apple MacBook Air at Walmart for just $699.

It’s an older model sporting the M1 chip, but the 2020 MacBook Air is still pretty speedy. It's the perfect entry point for anyone new to macOS who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on a whole new way of computing. We’ve previously considered it to be the best MacBook for anyone on a budget. It’s extremely rare to find a new MacBook for this price without having to resort to a refurbished model - even among the best MacBook deals from the last year years.

Today’s best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: $699 at Walmart

The MacBook Air M1 is a relatively simple MacBook but it's ideal for anyone trying out macOS for the first time or for someone that just needs something basic. Its 256GB of SSD storage is a little on the low side and 8GB of RAM means it’s best suited for web browsing and other simple tasks, but that’s about right for the price. You simply don’t get new MacBooks for this price very often.

The MacBook Air M1 isn’t going to compete with the speed of the best laptops but it’s a nice way to get acquainted with macOS. As mentioned, the hardware isn’t the fastest but Apple hardware is built to last so it’ll still perform better than a Windows laptop of this age. One thing that certainly doesn’t degrade is its 13.3-inch Retina display which looks crystal clear and sharp. Colors are more vibrant than with a regular laptop screen and it all means the MacBook Air looks lovely to use.

There’s also up to 18 hours of battery life which goes perfectly when you bear in mind that this laptop is super lightweight and easy to move around. It’s well-suited for use in a coffee shop while you write the next great novel of the century, or simply relaxing on the sofa. Simplicity is everything here.

If this MacBook Air doesn’t immediately appeal, take a look at the other Memorial Day laptop deals that are unfolding right now. Some fantastic laptop deals are slowly unfolding across the holiday weekend.