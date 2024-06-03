The MacBook Air M2 plummets to a record-low price once again at Amazon

The MacBook Air with a powerful M2 chip has become more affordable recently. We saw it hit a record-low price of $829 just last month, and now that low has been hit again today. Yep, you can buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (M2) at Amazon for $829 (was $999).

This is a fantastic price for a highly sought-after laptop that continues to perform well despite no longer being the latest tech following the launch of the M3 version. However, this is one of the more affordable MacBook deals compared to that new model.

Plus, the M2 chip still offers great performance and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life so this is a reliable option for anyone who doesn’t need the fastest MacBook around.

Today’s best MacBook Air (M2) deal

Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999 now $829 at Amazon

Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. This is a popular entry point for the world of Apple laptops and provides plenty of power for those who need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing and video editing. We still think it's one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. It’s a;sp super lightweight coming in at just 2.7 pounds and is thin enough to take anywhere you go.

The MacBook Air M2 remains our pick of the best laptops for students with few people truly needing the extra power that comes from the newest M3 processor. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M2, we admired its large 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen which is bright and supports one billion colors. It’s a screen we recommend to anyone relying on visual quality such as photographers.

Performance is also strong with up to 18 hours of battery life. It’s the kind of device that will feel good to take to a coffee shop for the day while you work but you’ll also happily grab it while on the couch in the evening. Best of all, unless you’re doing something demanding, you won’t need to recharge it that day.

If you want to see what else is around, we also have other MacBook Air deals to consult, with MacBook Pro deals for someone seeking a more high-end model. For something completely different, don’t miss out on the latest laptop deals which include many Windows models if you prefer that OS.