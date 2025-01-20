The latest Apple MacBook Air is down to its lowest price since Black Friday

If your finances feel refreshed after the holidays, now is the time to check out the great MacBook deals available today. One worth considering is the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 16GB) at Amazon for $899 (was $1,099). This $200 discount brings the laptop down to its second lowest-ever price.

In the past, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 16GB) has dipped as low as $844 but that was during Black Friday when exceptional prices are much more likely. Since then, it’s held much more steady at its full price with occasional drops to this range.

For one of the better prices around, you gain the latest M3 chip with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Essentially, it's the baseline M3 MacBook Air, but one with plenty of power under the hood for the majority of your computing needs.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The latest Apple MacBook Air 13-inch is the ideal entry point to the MacBook world and a good buy at this price as it's only been $50 cheaper once before. It has a powerful M3 CPU, and 16GB of RAM that will comfortably handle all of your productivity needs. Storage could maybe be a little higher but 256GB is fine for everyday use. There’s also a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 2560 x 1664 resolution. A battery life of 18 hours seals the deal.

Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon If you want more screen space, you can instead buy the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch, which has the same specs but a larger 15-inch screen. That boosts a resolution of up to 2880 x 1864 and gives you a little more room to work with. Other than that, it’s the same good place to start in your MacBook journey lending itself well to students and creatives.

Our five-star Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review says it all: “the best MacBook just got better”. We think it's easily the best MacBook money can buy for most people as it improves upon previous models every step of the way.

Unsurprisingly, then, it tops our look at the best MacBooks with its superb performance levels and impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. It’s also the best MacBook for business users so it really does delight everyone.

Its form factor continues the trend we’ve seen with other MacBooks over the years but that works well with its Touch ID support and backlit keyboard looking good without reinventing the wheel. It’s impressively light at just 1.24kg too, making it the best laptop for portability.

There are other MacBook Air deals around if you want something with more storage, while if you need the latest M4 chip, check out the MacBook Pro deals available now.