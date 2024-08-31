The incredible MacBook Air M2 is back down to its lowest-ever price for Labor Day

As part of this weekend's Labor Day sales, there’s a fantastic discount for anyone seeking a speedy MacBook for less. Today, you can buy the MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (was $999) at Amazon - that's its lowest-ever price.

It previously hit that low earlier in the month but it’s far from a certainty with the last generation MacBook Air still commanding its full price due to being so well made. Featuring in our look at the best MacBooks as the best budget MacBook, it’s an even more affordable proposition at the moment and one of the best Labor Day laptop sales.

This model has the M2 chip, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s simple but remarkably powerful for the price. It also has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and as anyone who has used a MacBook before can tell you, MacBook screens always look fantastic. Altogether, that means the MacBook Air M2 is a great laptop for taking to class, working on the move, or simply using day-to-day.

Today’s best Apple MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Now that this Apple MacBook Air is back down to a record-low price it's the perfect entry point for anyone keen to try macOS for the first time or looking for an upgrade. It’s incredibly thin and weighs just 2.7 pounds so it’s perfect for taking out and about with you, while still packing a potent punch thanks to its M2 processor with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Its screen looks delightful, and even its webcam and sound system are superior to previous models so it’s a laptop that's great for pretty much everything.

As our MacBook Air (M2) review explains, it’s Apple’s cheapest premium laptop even before the price cut. It has a fantastic design, a bigger screen, and an incredible battery life of up to 18 hours. While the newer M3 variant is the one that features in our best laptop buyer’s guide, the older M2 remains a good choice - especially at this deal price.

Besides the core essentials, the MacBook Air (M2) also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera so you look sharper on video calls, along with a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and a three-mic array. It’s a great all-rounder that is built to last thanks to MacBooks generally lasting a long time without any slowdown issues.

There are other MacBook deals around at the moment although none quite as good value as this one. If you’re looking for something Windows-based, take a look at the other laptop deals we’ve spotted.

