The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air for under $1,000 is worth getting as a late Christmas present

Christmas is nearly here and there are still tons of deals to take advantage of, especially for tech — as long as you're fine with getting it after the holidays. One of the best holiday deals right now is for Apple's 15-inch MacBook, equipped with the M2 chip. This incredible Christmas sale brings down the cost of the laptop to its lowest price ever.

The MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) is currently $999 at Best Buy, which is a new record low price for the laptop. At this price point, it's more than competitive with the best Windows laptops at the 15-inch display size, especially with the excellent M2 chip powering it. We gave it four out of five stars in our review, praising its high-performance efficiency and superb battery life among other features.

If you prefer something a bit smaller and even more lightweight, the classic MacBook Air 13-inch (M1) is also on sale for $749.99 on Amazon, at its current lowest price right now. It's easily one of the best MacBooks and best laptops on the market, period. The M1 chip powering it is incredibly efficient and speedy.

Whichever one you choose, both laptops have something unique to offer while still upholding the portability standards you'd expect from some of the best thin and light laptops on the market. And with both under $1,000 right now, at their lowest prices ever, there's little reason not to indulge.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get - and it's now reduced to its lowest price yet. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $1,178 now $749.99 on Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon now has it for its lowest price ever. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

