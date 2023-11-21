MacBook Air Black Friday deals are live at Best Buy - record-low prices from $749.99

The MacBook Air series is one of the best laptops on the market. And now, with these new Black Friday deals from Best Buy, you can nab one of them for their lowest prices ever. The M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $949, and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049.



Thanks to these excellent Black Friday deals, you can invest in a laptop for around $1,000 with some of the best processing power around due to the powerful M-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the best MacBooks, best thin and light laptops, and best laptops, then take advantage of these sales while you still can.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for the record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price if you'd prefer the more up-to-date model. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get - and it's now reduced to its lowest price yet. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, the is still an impressive laptop at a good price following the first-ever $200 discount.

