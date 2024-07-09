Just when you thought it couldn't get any cheaper: the excellent MacBook Air M1 is now just $649 ahead of Prime Day

There's never been a better time to pick up a cheap MacBook as Walmart has just cut the price on the excellent MacBook Air M1 to just $649 (was $999) as part of its anti-Amazon Prime Day 'July deals' event.

The MacBook Air M1 made news recently when it was reduced to $699 in the wake of the latest model's release, but today's deal at Walmart offers a new record-low price. For just $649, we'd say the M1 is a very tempting option right now.

While it's a little older (it came out in 2020), it's still one of the best laptops you can buy currently if you want a MacBook on a budget. The M1 chipset, while superseded by two subsequent generations, is still more than enough for a surprisingly wide range of tasks, and you get the almost unbeatable battery life the MacBook Air is known for. If you don't mind the slightly thicker bezels on the display versus the subsequent M2 and M3 iterations, then the M1 has a lot to offer at this price.

Record-low price MacBook Air at Walmart

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

We were surprised when Walmart initially cut the price of the still-excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 to $699, but the retailer has just posted an even better deal as part of its anti-Prime Day sale. Right now, you can get this MacBook for just $649, which is the perfect price for the entry-level 256GB model. While a little older now, this machine is still a great choice for covering the basics, offering access to the excellent MacOS, a tried-and-true design, and almost unbeatable battery life.

If you're interested in reading more about this MacBook, head on over to our main Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review, which we've recently updated in wake of the newer releases. Overall, we still highly recommend this machine but we do think it's starting to show its age aesthetically now.

In terms of price, we don't expect this particular model to drop down even further since the original sales price of $699 was already an absolute bargain. It's likely to be a popular deal, too, so don't hesitate if you're looking to pick up a deal ahead of the official Amazon Prime Day sale at Walmart's rival retailer next week.

