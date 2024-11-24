I've been tracking MacBook prices all year, trust me - it's the perfect time to buy a MacBook Air

I track the best deals on Apple's stunning MacBooks all year round, so trust me when I say this week is a superb time to buy. Thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sales, we're seeing record-low prices across the board in both the US and UK.

For example, you can get the latest MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM for just $849 (was $1,099) at Amazon right now, which is an incredible deal. We've seen the baseline 8GB configuration hit $799 before, but this 16GB model is the one that we always recommend to people since it gives you more headroom in terms of performance and longevity.

Over in the UK, you can get yourself the still-excellent MacBook Air M2 for just £749 (was £999) at Currys, which is easily a new record-low price. Generally speaking, UK retailers tend to be a little more stingy when it comes to Black Friday MacBook deals, but this particular listing bucks that trend. It gets full marks from me for value, for sure.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've rounded up more of today's best prices just down below. If you're interested in even more recommendations, then you can head on over to our main Black Friday deals hub.

Black Friday MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Top US pick: The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Black Friday MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now and today's record low price at Amazon UK it makes Apple's best-value MacBook even better. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work. This deal is sure to be popular so don't hesitate to pick it up before the big day itself.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,499 now £1,349.97 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off for a record-low price. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a roomy 512GB SSD, which means for most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come.

More of today's best early Black Friday deals