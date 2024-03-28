Hurry! Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air laptop has got its first major price cut - and the M2 model is cheaper as well

Apple’s MacBook Air laptops are some of the best laptops in the business, and the recently released M3 version has just got its first big price cut - less than a month after release! You can knock $100 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air in the Midnight colorway, bringing the price down from $1,099 to $999 at B&H Photo .

Now equipped with the powerful new M3 chip from Apple, the model offers an 8-core GPU and 8-core CPU that can handle even the most demanding creative apps and games. You’ll also have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, since this is the base MacBook Air model.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $999 at B&M

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) presents enhanced performance, a refined design to resist fingerprint smudges, and a reduced entry price compared to its predecessor. It undoubtedly stands out as the top choice for the majority of users seeking a laptop. However, we advise opting for additional memory and storage capacity upon purchase. While this may increase the cost, it significantly enhances its longevity and adaptability.

The Apple MacBook Air (M3) earned a stellar five out of five stars in our review, showing off an incredible battery life, lower entry price that the M2 model, and excellent performance. The Liquid Retina display supports a billion crisp colors to ensure every photo and movie is brought to life.

My favorite thing about the MacBook Air is its portability. There’s nothing worse than spending money on a new laptop to work and having to lug around a heavy, clunky bit of kit in your backpack or bag to and from work. The laptop is thin and lightweight (it looks super cute too!), and thanks to its fanless design, it also runs silently

With a discounted price of $999, that makes the M3 MacBook Air the same price as the M2 MacBook Air if you purchased it directly from the Apple Store. So, you’ll be getting a brand new MacBook, with the latest and greatest Apple Silicon for the same price as the older model!



I couldn’t recommend this deal enough if you’re like me and you’ve been holding out to buy a MacBook Air but unsure of whether or not to settle for an M2 MacBook or splash a bit more cash for the newest model. But if saving money is your main objective here, there’s more good news - the still-excellent entry-level model of the M2 MacBook Air is also on sale, down to a very reasonable $849 at B&H Photo (though it’s the Space Grey and Starlight colorways on sale for this model). If you want a MacBook that won’t break the bank, snap this deal up!

