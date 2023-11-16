This incredibly thin and light LG gram laptop gets a massive £600 discount for Black Friday

If you're in the market for one of the lightest laptops on the market with the best specifications this Black Friday deals season, keep reading (and then go get one, these deals disappear quick!). Currys is offering this LG gram SuperSlim model with a whole roster of features and innovations - and £600 off the usual asking price.

It's dropped down from a weighty £1,599, and this model of the LG gram SuperSlim has some great specs, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. This makes it great for day to day tasks, and even some heavier use cases as well, such as photo and video editing. The powerful components inside the ultra-thin chassis are kept cool thanks to LG's Mega Cooling 5.0 to stop it breaking a sweat. This laptop also comes with LG Glance, which boosts the capabilities of the built-in webcam. All of this, now for £999.

This device is designed for creative work, content creation and streaming with its vibrant, colourful Full HD OLED display. It's specifically designed for photo editing capabilities, with a 100% DCI-P3 panel and 'True Black' HDR 500.

The LG Glance tech gives you more options to make accessing your device easier and safer at the same time, and you can use your head to move the cursor.

LG claims that it's passed military-grade durability testing, despite weighing less than a kilo, so you can take it anywhere and get creative in an instant.

It's easily one of our favourite Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far - and Black Friday isn't officially here for another week!

Not in the UK? Scroll down for LG gram deals in your location.

Today's best LG gram SuperSlim Black Friday deal

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6-inch Laptop: was £1,599 now £999 at Currys

This ultra-fast laptop is currently a jaw dropping £600 off. It's 990 grams (0.99 kg) - that's right, it's not even a kilo! But wait, it's also got a cutting-edge Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. LG claims that it has up to 20 hours of battery life, but even if it's closer to half of that, that's still pretty good. It's a mighty machine that can handle heavy duty tasks and is ideal for use on the go thanks to how thin and light it is. It's a great candidate for content creation or streaming, especially on location, and has a beautiful, vibrant OLED display.

LG claims this device has up to 20 hours of battery life, and at 10.9mm thick, it's one of the thinnest laptops about.

It's no slacker in its tech specs, either. It's got an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage. It won't flinch at almost any task you throw at it.

This PC comes with Windows 11, and it's a killer price for what's probably one of the best lightweight powerhouse laptops you can buy right now.

