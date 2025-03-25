I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat

Looking for a relatively cheap laptop that doesn't completely suck? You'll be hard-pressed to beat the Asus Vivobook S on sale for $599 (was $799) at Walmart today.

The retailer is hosting a massive Spring Sale today alongside Amazon, Best Buy, and many other leading stores. I've been scanning through all of the sales today, and this is easilt the best mid-range laptop deal, in my opinion.

It's not a super high-end machine but this Asus Vivobook ticks all the boxes for a mid-range Windows laptop that's punching well above its weight. Not only does it feature an OLED display - which is pretty rare for laptops in this price range - but you also get a decent Intel Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Combine all that in a laptop that features a lovely minimalist and lightweight chassis and you've got a great bargain. If you've always liked the look of Apple MacBooks but were either put off by the price or the operating system, then this Asus Vivobook is a great Windows-based alternative.

You can check out our full Asus Vivobook S review if you want a full rundown of why we were incredibly impressed with this model. In a nutshell, the design and display are superb, although we did test the Snapdragon configuration rather than this Ultra 7 option. We wouldn't expect as good battery life from the model featured in today's deal, although it will still perform great - and it supports Thunderbolt 4!

$200 off the excellent Asus Vivobook S at Walmart

Asus Vivobook S: was $799 now $599 at Walmart
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB
A combination of a recent (and powerful) chipset, sizeable storage drive, and stunning OLED display makes this Asus Vivobook S my favorite laptop deal today. It's not the cheapest, but a $200 discount at Walmart makes this one a great buy if you don't mind spending a little more.

