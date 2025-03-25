I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat

Deals
By published

An OLED display and gorgeous design - what's not to like?

Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Looking for a relatively cheap laptop that doesn't completely suck? You'll be hard-pressed to beat the Asus Vivobook S on sale for $599 (was $799) at Walmart today.

The retailer is hosting a massive Spring Sale today alongside Amazon, Best Buy, and many other leading stores. I've been scanning through all of the sales today, and this is easilt the best mid-range laptop deal, in my opinion.

It's not a super high-end machine but this Asus Vivobook ticks all the boxes for a mid-range Windows laptop that's punching well above its weight. Not only does it feature an OLED display - which is pretty rare for laptops in this price range - but you also get a decent Intel Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Combine all that in a laptop that features a lovely minimalist and lightweight chassis and you've got a great bargain. If you've always liked the look of Apple MacBooks but were either put off by the price or the operating system, then this Asus Vivobook is a great Windows-based alternative.

You can check out our full Asus Vivobook S review if you want a full rundown of why we were incredibly impressed with this model. In a nutshell, the design and display are superb, although we did test the Snapdragon configuration rather than this Ultra 7 option. We wouldn't expect as good battery life from the model featured in today's deal, although it will still perform great - and it supports Thunderbolt 4!

$200 off the excellent Asus Vivobook S at Walmart

Asus Vivobook S
Asus Vivobook S: was $799 now $599 at Walmart

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB

A combination of a recent (and powerful) chipset, sizeable storage drive, and stunning OLED display makes this Asus Vivobook S my favorite laptop deal today. It's not the cheapest, but a $200 discount at Walmart makes this one a great buy if you don't mind spending a little more.

View Deal

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

