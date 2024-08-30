Labor Day weekend is here and these gaming laptops at their lowest prices ever are a great way to celebrate

Labor Day is this weekend, which means there are plenty of Labor Day sales to take advantage of in tech. Some of the best deals come in the form of discounts for the best gaming laptops and right now is the perfect time to invest in higher-end gaming laptops for their lowest prices ever.

Some of my current favorites include the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 currently on sale for $1,699.99 on Amazon, the Acer Nitro V 15 on sale right now for $649.99 on Amazon, and the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) on sale for $992.65 on Amazon. All three come with CPUs that range from high-end to lower budget but are still solid, and the gaming machines are equipped with RTX 4000-series GPUs.

These are the lowest prices I've ever seen for all three of these laptops. If you've been eyeing a brand new gaming laptop for a budget-minded MSRP, take advantage of these at their lowest prices ever while you can.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 on Amazon

Display: 18 inches

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB



This is a high-end gaming laptop with some shiny new specs that's ready to handle any game sent its way. It comes with an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate and is G-SYNC compatible.

Acer Nitro V 15: was $779.99 now $649.99 on Amazon

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphic card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB



Though this is definitely a budget gaming laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, it still comes with the excellent RTX 4050 GPU and a solid 13th-Gen Intel Core CPU. Its display features a snappy 144Hz refresh rate as well.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023): was $1,399.99 now $992.65 on Amazon

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Graphic card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB



A great marriage between budget and high performance, its specs are impressive. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage space. This is on top of a display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a color gamut of 100 percent.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18, Acer Nitro V 15, and the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) all feature an Nvidia RTX 4000-series GPU, which are the most powerful for gaming. They're not only able to handle the best PC games at max settings, but tools like DLSS and ray tracing as well.

The only negative for any of them is the Acer Nitro V 15's specs, which feature a paltry 8GB of RAM. That's barely enough for most higher-end titles, though for mid-range and low-end games it's perfectly fine.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!