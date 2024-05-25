Huge laptop deals are launching at Dell for Memorial Day: here are 8 models I'd buy

As deals editor, whenever a big retail event like the Memorial Day sales comes round, one of my first ports of call is always Dell. The official site nearly always has superb laptop deals - and, thankfully, this weekend is no exception.

I've picked out the 8 best Memorial Day laptop deals at Dell just down below, making sure to cover a wide range of budgets and uses. The Dell Memorial Day sale is comprehensive, so there's plenty to check out today regardless of what you're looking for.

A particular highlight today is the stunning Dell XPS 13 for just $699 (was $999). I've been tracking the best Dell XPS 13 deals for a few years now and this is quite possibly the best I've ever seen. While it's not the cheapest XPS 13 available, it's the best price ever for the higher-end Core i7 configuration, which is the one you'll want to spring for if you're needing something with a little more power.

Another great option, in my opinion, is this Dell G15 for $899 (was $1,149) - an outstanding gaming laptop deal. This machine features a combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, 1TB SSD, and 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, making it a very capable machine for 1080p gaming. For the price, there's not much to challenge it right now - although I've also included a superb RTX 4070 machine below, too.

8 best Memorial Day laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 If you're really on a budget this weekend, my top pick in the Dell Memorial Day sale is definitely this entry-level Dell Inspiron 15. As the price suggests, this one isn't super high-end but it does feature a surprisingly capable combination of a Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD, which are both excellent for the price. If you're looking for something with a relatively spacious drive that can handle the basics then this one is a decent Windows 11 machine.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $519.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

OS: Windows 11 This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $999 now $699 at Dell

Display: 13.3-inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 It's not every day you see a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 processor for just $699 but that's exactly what you're getting with this deal. At $300 off, this one is an absolute steal if you're looking for a stylish Windows laptop with a decent amount of power under the hood. While the chipset is a little older now, this is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for a recent Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 chipset. If you'd prefer to opt for the a configuration with 16GB of RAM, you can find that for $799 at Dell right now.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $899.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB This Dell G15 is a superb option if you're looking for a fully-featured gaming laptop that can handle all the latest titles. Inside, its combination of a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and RTX 4060 is perfect for running games smoothly at 1080p resolution. Plus, you're also getting an expansive 1TB SSD in this machine, which means you'll have plenty of space for not just all your favorite games, but plenty of other files and applications too.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 This Dell XPS 15 is a great choice if you're looking for a premium workstation for both business or casual use. As a 15.6-inch machine it's a little less portable than its smaller 13-inch cousin but its overall design is just as premium - and thin, too. Inside, this machine features a potent combination of a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, which should be plenty of power for everything outside of the most intensive of applications.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB This Dell G16 is one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals we've spotted so far this year so it's definitely worth checking out in today's Memorial Day sale at Dell. Alongside the powerful RTX 4070 graphics card you're also getting a super powerful 13th gen Core i9 chipset too, which should be more than capable of making the most of the blazingly quick 2560x1600, 240Hz display. A full $400 off makes this one of the best value gaming laptop deals you'll find anywhere right now.

