Dell's back to school sale has some of the best laptop deals I've seen yet

Dell is one of the top laptop manufacturers, and it's just dropped dozens of laptop deals as part of its back to school sales - and they're some of the best offers I've seen so far if you need a laptop for the year ahead.

Whether you need a straightforward device for general schoolwork or a more powerful machine for multitasking, programming, and creative work, then I've picked out several ideal laptops for your needs based on performance and price. Or, if you know what you're looking for, you can head through to Dell and check out the full sale for yourself.

To get started, if you just need a capable and affordable device for basic needs, then this Dell Inspiron 15 for $299.99 (was $479.99) is the one to get. It's terrific value for money for those with a small budget as it punches above its weight with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of performance-boosting RAM, and a large 512GB SSD for all your files and applications.

For those with more to spend, you should consider either the Dell Inspiron 14 for $499.99 (was $799.99) - a massive $300 saving on an all-purpose laptop that will deliver strong all-around and multitasking capabilities. While the big-spenders can't go wrong with this monster Dell XPS 13 for $1,049 (was $1,349) that boasts a high-end Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a substantial 1TB SSD to make it a creative powerhouse.

Dell back to school laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Dell

Dell's latest back to school sale features some terrific laptop deals, such as this affordable mid-range Inspiron 15. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's excellent value for money if you need a straightforward device for your everyday computing needs and light work. It's a limited-time offer, though, so best snap it up quickly.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Dell

Another entry for Dell this week with another laptop deal from its back to school sale. This Inspiron 14 is a powerful all-around device with high-end components, including an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These give you the power to blast through all your computing tasks and multitask with ease. At 14 inches, it's a nice portable size, too, while you should appreciate handy features such as the backlit keyboard and the latest Wifi technology for more reliable connections.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,349 now $1,049 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 boasts top-end components such as an Intel i7 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and an enormous 1TB hard drive that will blast through all your computing needs - even the more demanding ones such as photo and video editing, programming, and more. It's a heck of a lot of laptops for the price, as we rarely see devices with this amount of power so close to $1,000. As we've found when testing similar modes in our Dell XPS 13 review, get it if you need a hard-working and easily portable machine with a stylish design.

We haven't reviewed the latest versions of the Dell Inspiron 15 and Inspiron 14 here at TechRadar, but many previous versions have been awarded solid scores in the four-star range for strong build quality, excellent battery life, and great displays. These particular specifications will serve well as everyday machines for work and general use, too, so you can go from penning your next essay to streaming your favorite Netflix show with ease.

As for the Dell XPS 13, well, that holds a regular spot in our best laptop guide. Think of it as a suitable alternative to a MacBook if you want a Windows machine, as it sits in a similar price range. The spec in the deal above blows us away for the price, plus at 13 inches, it's a great portable option if you're on the move between classes, the coffee shop, and the dorms. Just be aware of the somewhat underwhelming battery life that tops out at around 8 hours.

See more back-to-school savings with today's best Dell coupon codes, and you can see more laptop deals with our Best Buy student discounts guide.