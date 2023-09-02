Calling it now - this $599 Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop deal this year so far

What is it? This is the cheapest price we've seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop this year and perhaps forever. For those not clued in, the Dell XPS 13 is a superb lightweight Windows ultrabook that features a gorgeous aluminum chassis and a superb almost bezel-less display. It's quite simply a fantastic laptop for both work and casual use and one that's featured heavily on our best laptops buyer's guide throughout the years.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Lowest ever price: Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

What makes it special? Generally speaking, you don't see the Dell XPS 13 on sale for anything lower than around $800. Even though this is the basic entry-level model, the excellent design and build quality make this one a superb buy if you're interested in a Windows laptop that's a little fancier than the usual mid-range machines at this price point.

What else should we know? This particular configuration features a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to be specific. These are decent specs for everyday use and should be enough to handle things like spreadsheets, college work, or multiple browser tabs.

Any cons? The biggest con with the Dell XPS 13 2022 is that it only has two Thunderbolt ports - that means no external audio jacks or USB ports. This was a pretty controversial design change over the previous model and means that this XPS 13 benefits greatly from an external dock. Note that you do get a USB-C to USB-A 3 and USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack adaptor supplied with the machine, however.

What have others said about it? Our sister-site TomsGuide was a little harsher on this model than us, awarding it three stars out of five. They weren't a fan of the lack of physical ports but they did praise the overall design, stating "The machined aluminum chassis on the XPS 13 is fetching and gives the laptop an air of elegance. Not only does it look striking, but it also feels good to hold when you’re carrying it around."

What about after sales? This is a Dell product sold directly via the official Dell website. That means a free 30-day return period, a price match guarantee, and 1 year of premium product support included in your purchase.

Anything else? This is the best Windows laptop deal we've seen so far in the ongoing Dell Labor Day sale. If you want to check out more, then head on over to our main Labor Day laptop sales page. Alternatively, see our Labor Day sales hub page for other categories.

Also consider