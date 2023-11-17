Budget-friendly and brilliant: take advantage of this Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday Deal with £120 off

The Acer Aspire 5 laptop packs a ton of respectable specs into a neat little price tag (relatively speaking), and that why it's one of our best Black Friday deal picks. If you want to take advantage of everything it has to offer and grab a £120 discount while you're at it, head over to Currys while this deal is live.

This laptop's roster of features comes with a £479 price tag, and its specs give lots of more expensive laptops a run for their money. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It also weighs in at approximately 1.8kg, so it's pretty portable.

It offers some serious power for the price that can shred through your workload, handle video and photo editing, and has a great design that also allows for enjoyable media viewing. There's a 15.6 inch Full HD screen that has an anti-glare coating, so it should still be easy to use, no matter what kind of lighting you're using it in.

That's not all - it has a Full HD webcam and dual mics equipped with noise reduction, so you can use it for work meetings and catching up with loved ones. It also has the Windows Hello fingerprint reader to make logging in faster and more secure, and Wi-Fi 6E to connect to the internet.

It also features up to 12 hours battery life, and it can be yours for £479.

For these sorts of specs, you will be hard-pressed to find a better price so take advantage of this Black Friday laptop deal today.

Today's best Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deal

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop: was £599 now £479 at Currys

This is a £120 saving on a great PC that has a lot to offer including AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It's a top candidate for productivity and it'll help your catch up on all of your favourite TV series. Along with its 15.6-inch Full HD screen and up to 12 hours of battery life, it can do it all from spreadsheets to video editing. It also comes with a Windows Hello fingerprint reader, which is faster and more secure than a password.

For less than £500, you can be up and ready to go with this laptop's AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB.

It comes with a copy of Windows 11 Home edition, and we've seen some very flashy updates to Windows 11 in recent months, so you can try them very soon on this model.

