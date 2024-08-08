Get the perfect student laptop and software combo with this Microsoft Surface Pro bundle

Microsoft is sweetening the deal on its best Surface Pro yet. The retailer's back-to-school sale includes discounts on the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC Essentials bundle, which starts at $1,189.18.

This deal discounts the bundle on items you might have wanted with the Surface Pro rather than just the tablet itself. The Surface Pro Essentials bundle comes with a Microsoft 365 Personal 15-Month Subscription (for the price of the 12-Month Subscription) plus 2 to 4 years of Microsoft Complete anti-virus protection. It also offers up to 20% off additional accessories like a keyboard, pen, or mouse, which could come in handy for working on the go.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC Essentials Bundle: starting at $1,189.18

The Microsoft Surface Pro Essentials Bundle puts value in its add-ons rather than a flat discount on the tablet with a discounted Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription, Microsoft Complete 2 to 4-Year Subscription, and additional accessories for up to 20% off. The cheapest tablet bundle is $1,189.18, but it could be much more (with more savings on add-ons) depending on what you want. You can customize many of its parts, including adding an OLED display or ramping up the RAM to 64 GB. Note that this is the Snapdragon NPU-equipped model with AI features like Copilot built into the UI.

Our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review called it the "best Surface ever" for a reason. It flaunts fantastic performance, impressively long battery life for a Windows tablet, and quality-of-life updates like a fully functional OS that make it stand out. It's also the latest AI-powered tablet with features like Copilot at the forefront. Thanks to the Snapdragon NPU, the thirsty AI processes won't interfere with multitasking. That said, these improvements don't come cheap.

Here's where the math comes in. The cheapest Surface Pro tablet costs $999.99 and features a Snapdragon X Plus processor, LCD, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Meanwhile, the most expensive offering costs $2,099.99 and features a Snapdragon X Elite processor, OLED display, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. You can customize the specs for your Surface Pro based on your needs.

