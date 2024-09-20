You can get a gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 for just $800 right now at Best Buy

If you're looking for a solid and affordable entry-level gaming laptop then I've picked out this Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $999.99).

The Lenovo LOQ 15 has had a couple of upgrades since the original launch. This listing features a LOQ 15 similar to the 9th generation one that TechRadar reviewed with a Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card, except it has an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor instead of the 13th gen Intel Core. This price beats the $850 deal from earlier this month, but there's no guarantee it'll go even lower.

Today's best Lenovo gaming laptop deal

Lenovo LOQ 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

This latest Lenovo LOQ 15 features everything you would need in an entry-level gaming laptop in 2024. Its AMD Ryzen 7 processor is on the same level as the latest Intel options and the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is part of Nvidia's newest GPU series – both combine to give you solid 1080p performance in most games on medium-to-high settings. This particular model comes with a 512GB SSD, which can store multiple games and applications, and its 16GB of RAM is also enough to handle multitasking – even while gaming.

The LOQ 15's 1080p gaming performance especially stood out in our Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 9 review. On the hardware side of things, the durability, I/O support, and cooling system also helped to boost the score. The Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM are more than enough to seamlessly run the latest PC games. Its 512 GB of storage won't allow for the largest library, but it should be enough to ensure all of your favorites can be installed at once.

Besides the laptop itself, Best Buy includes a free 1-month trial of Microsoft Office 365 and McAfee LiveSafe, a 6-month subscription to Norton 360 with LifeLock Identity Advisor Internet Security Software and VPN, and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership with this purchase.

