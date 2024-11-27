Razer discounts are flying high right now thanks to Black Friday - including deals on some of our favorite gaming laptops

It's no surprise that Black Friday has provided an abundance of discounts for PC hardware across multiple online retailers, and I've been looking for the best chance to make a move on Razer's products. Yes, you guessed it. There are currently a ton of deals available for Razer webcams, gaming laptops, keyboards, mice, and soundbars ready to enhance your PC experience across the board.

Whilst I am lucky enough to say that I have quite a beefy gaming PC and accessories to go along with it, I'm always looking for the next best upgrade. Whether this is by acquiring new hardware entirely catering to portable gaming desires, or content creation via a high-quality webcam, there's so much to choose from.

I can't deny that handheld gaming PCs are my pick over gaming laptops - but the Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080 OLED is now available on Amazon in the US for just $2,999 (was $3,599). A similar deal sees the Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 Mini-LED available on Amazon in the US for $2,999 (was $4,299), a much bigger discount for a more powerful system.

It's deals like these that have me staring at my wallet, tempted to go on a spending spree, but the gaming laptops are not all that Black Friday has to offer on Razer products.

Today's best Razer deals in the US

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080 OLED: was $3,599.99 now $2,999.99 at Amazon With Nvidia's RTX 4080 powering the Razer Blade 16, it's instantly placed among the best gaming laptops on the market. Paired with an OLED display and Intel's Core i9-14900HX processor, you're in pole position to dive into an immersive portable gaming experience.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 Mini-LED: was $4,299.99 now $2,999.99 at Amazon A powerful RTX 4090 gaming laptop with an immersive mini-LED display, the Razer Blade 16 is simply one of the best gaming laptops on the market, and any discount on this system should be seen as generous - but this whopping $1300 price cut makes this Blade 16 the cheapest it's ever been.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $99.99 now $49.95 at Amazon This webcam offers 1080p 30 FPS or 720p 60 FPS resolutions, ensuring clear video for streaming, gaming, and calls. It features a built-in 5600K ring light with adjustable brightness for optimal lighting, advanced autofocus, and superb low-light performance. Its compact, foldable design suits any setup, and it’s compatible with OBS, Zoom, Teams, and more.

Razer Huntsman V2: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Razer's Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard provides the ideal setup for hardcore gamers, thanks to features such as the 'Linear Gen 2 Optical Switches' for a much quieter typing or gaming experience and lower input latency. Its Black Friday sale price makes this a no-brainer.

Razer Leviathan V2 X: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon If you've been keeping an eye out for a budget audio upgrade for your PC, the Razer Leviathan V2 X can satisfy your needs. With two full-range drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, it's a deal you don't want to miss at a low affordable price.

Razer Viper V2 Pro: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Razer Viper V2 Pro is built for serious competitive gamers, with HyperSpeed providing wireless ultra-low-latency connectivity - this is crucial in FPS titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Overwatch 2. It's capable of giving you the long-desired advantage in games where every movement matters.

Today's best Razer deals in the UK

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 OLED: was £4,199.99 now £3,399 at Amazon Thanks to its ridiculously powerful internal components (and RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-14900HX plus 32GB of RAM), this iteration of Razer's iconic Blade 16 laptop can take full advantage of its gorgeous QHD+ OLED screen when playing the latest PC games. At almost 20% off, it's a solid deal for gamers seeking the best of the best this Black Friday.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon With a plethora of customization options available, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro has earned the top spot in our ranking as the best gaming mouse in 2024. It features 11 programmable buttons which is essential for gamers and is a HyperSpeed Wireless mouse that caters to low-latency.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro: was £149.99 now £58.99 at Amazon Ideal for content creators, the Razer Seiren V2 Pro has all the pivotal features you need in a microphone. With its built-in shock absorber, mic monitor, high pass filter to block unwanted frequencies, and a gain control knob, life while streaming is made much easier.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon With the DeathStalker V2 Pro, gamers are getting a great ultra-low-profile gaming keyboard, making its keys thin and easy to use. Low latency is ideal when immersed in competitive games, and the HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity provides exactly that.

If I had to pick a standout deal, it would have to be the Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080 OLED - not only does it pack a punch when it comes to providing a truly high-end gaming experience, but it also has an OLED panel, now available for just $2,999.99 (was $3,599.99).

Pairing this with the likes of Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse, you're all set for an immersive experience (especially in FPS games). Without a doubt, these are among the best Black Friday deals I've seen this year, and it'd be painful to miss any of them.

