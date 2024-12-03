Last chance! Get the lightweight MSI Thin 15-inch gaming laptop for under $1,000 while Cyber Monday sales last

With Cyber Monday deals coming to a close, gaming laptops are flying off the shelves for incredible prices. The 15-inch MSI A15 Thin is a prime example because, for the next few hours, you can get it for just $939.99 (was $1,199.99) at Newegg.

There's a lot of value here for under $1,000, including a silky smooth 144Hz IPS display, Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU, Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Don't let this Cyber Monday deal slip away, and score yourself a new gaming laptop at a great price!

Today's best MSI Thin gaming laptop deals

MSI A15 Thin: was $1,199.99 now $939.99 at Newegg The MSI A15 Thin is an all-around solid 1080p gaming laptop. Its 144Hz IPS screen is a joy to game on, and the hardware that backs it up is nothing to thumb your nose at. Powered by an Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU and a Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, it'll comfortably run most of your favorite titles at 60 fps with a few settings tweaks. For the next few hours only, you can get it for under $1,000 - just $939.99 for Cyber Monday.

The MSI A15 Thin is a terrific laptop for throwing in a laptop bag or backpack and toting to a friend's house or on the road with you for vacation. It's lightweight at just 4.10 lbs (1.86 kg), sleek as can be with an all-black exterior, and the performance-to-price ratio is definitely tipping in your favor during this Cyber Monday sale.

The thing is, you only have a few hours left to get it at this price – $939.99, originally $1,199.99. If you're on the lookout for a gaming laptop gift for the holidays, this is your chance!

If you want to review your other options first, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide. But hurry to it because the clock is ticking on these last-minute discounts!

For a lower-spec, even more affordable version of the MSI Thin A15 AI, give the MSI GF63 Thin a look.

