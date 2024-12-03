Last chance! Get the lightweight MSI Thin 15-inch gaming laptop for under $1,000 while Cyber Monday sales last
Only a few hours left!
With Cyber Monday deals coming to a close, gaming laptops are flying off the shelves for incredible prices. The 15-inch MSI A15 Thin is a prime example because, for the next few hours, you can get it for just $939.99 (was $1,199.99) at Newegg.
There's a lot of value here for under $1,000, including a silky smooth 144Hz IPS display, Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU, Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Don't let this Cyber Monday deal slip away, and score yourself a new gaming laptop at a great price!
Today's best MSI Thin gaming laptop deals
The MSI A15 Thin is an all-around solid 1080p gaming laptop. Its 144Hz IPS screen is a joy to game on, and the hardware that backs it up is nothing to thumb your nose at. Powered by an Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU and a Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, it'll comfortably run most of your favorite titles at 60 fps with a few settings tweaks. For the next few hours only, you can get it for under $1,000 - just $939.99 for Cyber Monday.
The MSI A15 Thin is a terrific laptop for throwing in a laptop bag or backpack and toting to a friend's house or on the road with you for vacation. It's lightweight at just 4.10 lbs (1.86 kg), sleek as can be with an all-black exterior, and the performance-to-price ratio is definitely tipping in your favor during this Cyber Monday sale.
The thing is, you only have a few hours left to get it at this price – $939.99, originally $1,199.99. If you're on the lookout for a gaming laptop gift for the holidays, this is your chance!
If you want to review your other options first, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide. But hurry to it because the clock is ticking on these last-minute discounts!
For a lower-spec, even more affordable version of the MSI Thin A15 AI, give the MSI GF63 Thin a look.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H Photo: up to $900 off cameras, laptops, accessories
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Halloween, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Marcus Mears III is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor at TechRadar. He's been covering the latest in consumer tech for over 5 years, and he's gone hands-on with everything from the M2 MacBook Air to Valve's Steam Deck. Marcus is an advocate for Right to Repair laws and believes everyone can benefit from getting under the hood of your daily-driver tech. He'll also beat you in Texas Hold 'Em, too.