This Acer Nitro V with an RTX 4060 is one of the best-value gaming laptops right now

The NVIDIA RTX 4000-series GPUs are some of the best graphics cards in the world right now - and more often than not, you have to pay for the privilege of having one. That's why we were amazed to see the RTX 4060 packed into the Acer Nitro V at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1,099.99).

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals around at the moment and at sub $800, you won't find much better elsewhere. As well as a cracking GPU, you'll also get the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Today’s best Acer Nitro V laptop deal

Acer Nitro V: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

There's little not to love about this laptop. It boasts a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. That's some powerful processing for an entry-level gaming laptop that will handle most games on medium-high settings and 1080p. The fact that all that power can now be yours for under $800 is one cracking laptop deal. You'll also get 16GB DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD.

When purchasing a laptop with a high-end graphics card, you want to make sure there's sufficient cooling. The Acer Nitro V covers it all with a dual-fan and exhaust system. According to Acer, it uses a “tandem of fans rotating in sync and a dual intake cooling system that draws in air from the keyboard and bottom cover, then expels heat through various vents strategically located on its sides and rear”.

We also love the 15.6-inch full HD display that delivers vibrant colors whether you're gaming, watching TV shows, or surfing the web. It also has a super-quick 144Hz refresh rate for gamers wanting to stay ahead of the game.

If you're on the lookout for a new laptop, then head over to our best laptops buying guide to get a comprehensive rundown of the best options. If you're open to buying Apple rather than Windows, then we've also collated a range of the best MacBook deals available right now too.