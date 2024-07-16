Get your hands on the best gaming laptops at some of the lowest prices we've seen this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means lots of excellent Prime Day deals in tech, including some of the best gaming laptops on the market – and there's no shortage of great sales on devices from leading brands including Asus, Razer, and Acer.

We've seen the Acer Nitro V on sale for $659.99 (was $779.99), the Razer Blade 15 on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,799.99), the Acer Predator Helios 16 now at $1,299.99 (was $1,899.99), and the Asus ROG Strix G16 now priced at $1,299.99 (was $1,399.99) – and the best part is that all of these laptops are at the lowest prices we've seen, with the steepest discount being close to 50%.

If you've been on the lookout for a world-class gaming laptop you'll find a winner in this collection, whatever your budget – but we've advise moving fast if you make your mind up to buy, as these deals won't be around for long.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $779.99 now $659.99 on Amazon

Display: 15 inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 512GB Getting a gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 GPU has never been more affordable thanks to this Prime Day deal, and the other specs are solid as well, making this a machine that's able to handle most games. If you need something a little more robust the model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage is also on sale.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,799.99 now $1,599.99 on Amazon

Display: 15 inches

Processor: 13th Gen Intel 14-Core i7

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB The Razer Blade is known for its lightweight, thin build, and high performance – as well as for its high price. But this Prime Day sale cuts that price by almost half, making this a fantastic deal given the excellent specs you're getting.

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 on Amazon

Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Acer makes some excellent gaming laptops, and its Predator Helios series is no exception, with great specs and performance. This model features a 4000-series GPU, which means it can handle the top PC games at max settings to boot, and right now it's got a huge $600 discount.

Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,299.99 on Amazon

Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Asus's ROG Strix line of gaming laptops are high-quality machines sporting great specs and performance, and this model's display features a fast 165Hz refresh rate. There's also a slightly more expensive model on sale with an incredible refresh rate of 240Hz.

In our Acer Nitro V review we awarded it four out of five stars thanks to its solid performance and excellent keyboard. The Razer Blade 15 scored four and a half out of five stars in our Razer Blade 15 review, in which we highlighted its cutting-edge hardware and phenomenal gaming performance.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 is pretty much identical to the Predator Helios 18 except for its size and in our Acer Predator Helios 18 review we gave it four out of five stars due to its great specs and portability. Finally, the Asus ROG Strix G16 was one of six ROG laptops that Asus revealed during CES 2024, and has all the makings of an powerful gaming machine.

