Early Black Friday deal slashes $350 off this excellent Asus gaming laptop at Best Buy

The 2023 Black Friday deals event is coming up soon, and we're already seeing plenty of excellent presales with tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, and laptops. One such gaming laptop deal is for the Asus TUF Gaming A16, which is currently deeply discounted.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 is on sale for $749.99 (was $1,099.99), with savings of $350. You can get your hands on a brand-new laptop for under $800. Past Asus TUF brand gaming laptops like the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) have received high marks from us thanks to good performance from its GPU, a sturdy design, and a decent battery life.

This laptop has some pretty reliable specs that ensure it can handle the best PC games with no issue. Any of the TUF series could easily be one of the best gaming laptops on the market, and with this sale, it's even better.

Early Black Friday deal: Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a more budget-minded gaming laptop that can still handle any PC games, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 is currently on sale for an excellent price point. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 features some solid specs that can handle any AAA title, though you probably won't be maxing out settings for games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Marvel's Spiderman Remastered. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The Radeon RX 7600S is a Navi 33 GPU with 1792 shaders and 28 compute units. Though the GPU is a more budget-minded one, it supports DirectX 12 Ultimate for hardware-ray tracing, variable-rate shading, and more. Its performance score for the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark is between an RTX 4050 and 4060, making the laptop itself even more valuable compared to other more expensive models with similar performance.

As such, though it's an older gaming laptop it can compete and surpass many of the best Windows laptops in its price range. So, if you've been looking for a fantastic discount for an equally great gaming laptop with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now.

