Don't wait for Black Friday - the time to buy this RTX 4070 gaming laptop is now

If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop on a decent budget, I highly recommend checking out the Asus Zephyrus G16 on sale for $1,199 (was $1,599) at Best Buy.

With a massive $400 discount, this is currently one of the cheapest gaming laptops on the market to feature a speedy RTX 4070 graphics card - something that will pair exceptionally well with the 13th Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD this machine also features. For the price, this one is a great performer, although there are other reasons to consider picking up the G16.

The G16 features an exceptionally thin and stylish design that's more akin to super high-end machines than models at this price point. It's a great choice if you want something that melds powerful components with a portable form factor.

Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB SSD A massive $400 price cut at Best Buy brings this Asus Zephyrus G16 much closer to budget this week. Overall, this one is a great buy - not just because it's got a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card - but also because it features a gorgeous high-end design. For going on the go, it doesn't get much better than this machine if you're willing to spend a little extra to score one.

Of course, the big question with this particular deal is - will it get any cheaper over the Black Friday deals event in November? There's always a possibility, but I think there's also the potential for this particular listing to sell out well ahead of November.

This deal is on the slightly older 2023 model and not the latest 2024 configuration with an Ultra 9 chipset, so it could potentially get harder to pick up as Best Buy clears out its old stock. Of course, we'll have plenty more gaming laptop deals later in the year, so it's not a bad idea to wait all around if you're still on the fence.



More gaming laptop deals to check out today

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB $799 is a great price to pay for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, especially one that's also featuring a decent Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD like this Lenovo LOQ. For sheer bang for the buck, it's really hard to beat this one right now as long as you're happy with playing games at 1080p resolution.