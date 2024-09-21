Don't wait for Black Friday - the time to buy this RTX 4070 gaming laptop is now
Get $400 off the excellent 2023 Asus Zephyrus G16 today
If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop on a decent budget, I highly recommend checking out the Asus Zephyrus G16 on sale for $1,199 (was $1,599) at Best Buy.
With a massive $400 discount, this is currently one of the cheapest gaming laptops on the market to feature a speedy RTX 4070 graphics card - something that will pair exceptionally well with the 13th Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD this machine also features. For the price, this one is a great performer, although there are other reasons to consider picking up the G16.
The G16 features an exceptionally thin and stylish design that's more akin to super high-end machines than models at this price point. It's a great choice if you want something that melds powerful components with a portable form factor.
Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics card: RTX 4070
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB SSD
A massive $400 price cut at Best Buy brings this Asus Zephyrus G16 much closer to budget this week. Overall, this one is a great buy - not just because it's got a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card - but also because it features a gorgeous high-end design. For going on the go, it doesn't get much better than this machine if you're willing to spend a little extra to score one.
Of course, the big question with this particular deal is - will it get any cheaper over the Black Friday deals event in November? There's always a possibility, but I think there's also the potential for this particular listing to sell out well ahead of November.
This deal is on the slightly older 2023 model and not the latest 2024 configuration with an Ultra 9 chipset, so it could potentially get harder to pick up as Best Buy clears out its old stock. Of course, we'll have plenty more gaming laptop deals later in the year, so it's not a bad idea to wait all around if you're still on the fence.
More gaming laptop deals to check out today
Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
$799 is a great price to pay for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, especially one that's also featuring a decent Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD like this Lenovo LOQ. For sheer bang for the buck, it's really hard to beat this one right now as long as you're happy with playing games at 1080p resolution.
Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $899.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
A great higher-end choice, this Dell G16 comes packed with a respectable lineup of an RTX 4060, powerful Core i7, and 16GB of RAM - enough to challenge any game at 1080p resolution right now. As a side bonus, you'll also get an expansive 1TB SSD, which should get you plenty of space for multiple game installs. Overall, we're big fans of this model, although it's a little on the bulky side being a 16-inch model. Also on sale at Dell for $949 right now.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.