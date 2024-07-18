Beat the post-Prime Day FOMO and take advantage of these stellar Chromebook deals
Grab 'em while you can!
Amazon Prime Day is over and while many of the best Prime Day deals are no longer around, there are still a lot of tempting discounts floating about that are well worth capitalizing on. In particular, there are a number of Chromebook Prime Day deals offering some serious savings that are definitely worth looking at. We've picked out some of the best here, for those who've been holding off on investing in a new Chromebook.
Chromebooks are very popular due to their simplicity and ease of use, not to mention their generally lower price tags compared to other laptops on the market. They're a favorite among students and everyday users looking for a cheap laptop that can handle all the basics with no frills, and the beginner-friendly, accessible nature of ChromeOS helps too.
The Chromebooks we've hand-picked in the following deals will be able to handle all your basic computing needs such as schoolwork, everyday browsing, and media streaming. Keep in mind that these remaining deals may not have the same level of price-slashing as seen during the Prime Day sale itself, but nonetheless, they're still excellent bargains worthy of your consideration.
Today's best Chromebook deals - US
HP Chromebook 14: was $309.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
Display - 14-inches
Processor - Intel Celeron N4000
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 32GB
OS - ChromeOS
This laptop is a budget-friendly option for those who want a cheap Chromebook. It's fine for everyday use or schoolwork in terms of the very basics, but admittedly not much else - you don't get much storage, and don't expect nippy performance. For the money, though, it's solid value, and you get up to 13.5 hours of battery life (plus HP Fast Charge tech which charges the laptop from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes).
HP Chromebook x360: was $359.99 now $269.99 at Amazon
Display - 14-inches
Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
OS - ChromeOS
This Chromebook caters nicely for the basics, and you'll be able to enjoy the likes of streaming and web browsing on the Intel Pentium CPU. It also has a pretty decent battery life of (just over) 12 hours. The Chromebook x360 gives you a neat, hybrid design (with a 360-degree hinge) and a good quality touchscreen at a palatable price point.
Today's best Chromebook deals - UK
Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was £399.99 now £299 at Amazon
Display - 15.6-inches
Processor - Intel Core i3-1215U
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - ChromeOS
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a surprisingly well-balanced laptop that can handle productivity tasks, run more demanding apps, and even play some games. When we reviewed this Chromebook it scored an impressive four stars, and we highlighted its impressive multitasking chops, not to mention the laptop's excellent display and great sound quality. A definite winner, especially at this price point.
Acer Chromebook 311: was £229.99 now £188 at Amazon
Display - 11.6-inches
Processor - MediaTek MT8183
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
OS - ChromeOS
If you're looking for a highly portable laptop that's easy to carry around, one of the best cheap laptop deals available right now is this Acer Chromebook 311. It's a basic device - which is to be expected at the budget end of the spectrum - but it offers a reasonable battery life (12 hours) and can handle schoolwork or light computing use. This is a safe and solid choice at this price point, as long as you're happy with a small screen (of course, that's part of what makes this device so portable).
