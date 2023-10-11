Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best Chromebook deals around

This is Amazon's second rodeo with its Amazon Prime Day deals this year, and there are tons of great devices and tech with slashed prices including gaming accessories, PC components, PCs, and laptops. One particularly robust yet underlooked category is Chromebooks, which have seen some solid price cuts.

I've picked out some of the best and most standout deals for this Prime Day with the requirements that the discount has to make the laptop much more reasonable in price, that it maintains a balance between performance and pricing, and that it's future-proofed and can last buyers for several years. Some of these choices could even be considered some of the best Chromebooks and best cheap laptops.

If you find a deal on any of these items that you particularly like, it's best to order quickly as Amazon Prime Day will end tomorrow. Not to mention that sometimes a sale can unexpectedly end even before the end of the event, which makes budget shopping that much more difficult.

Today's Amazon Prime Day sales

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: was $699.99 now $559.99 at Amazon

This is a great Chromebook for those needing a well-performing productivity machine with great RAM and storage. Its specs in general include an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. While the CPU is 11th-Gen, it'll still deliver reliable performance.

Asus C424MA-AS48F Chromebook C424: was $249.99 now $212.49 at Amazon

For those needing a laptop for their kids, this is a great student Chromebook that can handle projects, streaming, and homework while remaining safe from malware and viruses. It boasts an Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of storage.

HP 11a (1N091UA) Chromebook: was $134.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

This is a super-budget option for those in need of a portable machine that can handle word processing, streaming, and general internet surfing. It features an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC of storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

This slightly pricey option comes with an HD Gorilla Glass screen, an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB eMMC of storage, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life. It's also a 2-in-1, which is handy for streaming or internet surfing that doesn't require much interaction.