The best in the business: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to a record-low price

One such discount is the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones which are now on sale at Amazon for a record-low price of $328 (was $399.99).

Sony's wireless WH-1000XM5 headphones are some of the best in the business, and with an 18% savings, they represent incredible value for money. Their noise-canceling features are, quite simply, class-leading, and when paired with well-balanced audio, they are a great purchase for any serious audiophile.

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best that the industry as a whole has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease-of-use, there's nothing better. A discount of $72 results in a top-quality product at a very appealing price.

I also love how smart the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are. Thanks to smart, AI-driven software, these over-ear ANC headphones provide a beautifully seamless experience. The fact that they can detect whether you're having a conversation and adjust the volume accordingly is impressive, to say the least. They also switch off noise-canceling when you're in busy environments. They anticipate the user's needs very well, indeed.

All these features are pretty pointless if the audio quality isn't any good, though. Thankfully, the WH-1000XM5 headphones deliver in this area too. Thanks to a new 30mm driver, they actually sound pretty much as good as the exemplary XM4s. High praise indeed. Audio is delivered to the headphones with LDAC technology, which compresses and decompresses tracks on the fly to deliver much greater wireless bandwidth than a standard Bluetooth connection could conjure.

Our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review will tell you everything you need to know about these headphones, including how the design, audio quality, and additional features compare to their most notable competitors.

