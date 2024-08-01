Canon EOS R100 drops to a ridiculously low price of $279 at Amazon

We all need a camera that reliably captures all those happy memories. Some use their phones, but others want more quality—something that is dedicated to one single task. Canon is practically giving away one of their beginner-friendly cameras, which means you can get the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera at Amazon for $279.99 (was $479.99).

The EOS R100 is never going to make it onto the list of the best canon cameras but that doesn't mean it isn't able to deliver great results thanks to its 24.1 MP APS-C sensor. This camera is aimed at beginners and it's the body only. To give you the complete kit, head over to somewhere like MPB for a good selection of cheap (second-hand) lenses.

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera: was $479.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

At nearly half the list price, it's hard to imagine how Canon can go any further on this discounted camera. For under $300, customers will get an entry-level, beginner-friendly camera that is perfect for capturing all those happy memories with family and friends.

The EOS R100 features Canon's latest RF mount, which means you're guaranteed to be able to get new lenses for it for years to come. We recommend the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM as a great starting lens.

The camera can also be linked to your smartphone using the Camera Connect app. This enables users to download photos and videos automatically. This makes it possible to easily share memories with friends and family without needing a laptop. You can therefore think of the EOS R100 as an extension of your smartphone.

