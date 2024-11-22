I’ve finally found a Black Friday instant camera deal that’s worth it – 35% off Polaroid’s tiny Go Gen 2

Polaroid is the legendary name in instant photography, making some of the best instant cameras, especially the small and simple Go Generation 2. It's the world's smallest instant camera, made from 30% recycled materials, and is available now for a super-low price – the Go Gen 2 is just £84.99 at Amazon (was £129.99) when bundled with a twin pack of film and two accessories. You'll pay more for a bundle that doesn't include additional accessories!

The only potential sticking point is that the deal is for the camera in black. If you've got your heart set on something more colourful – the Go 2 is also available in blue, red and white with various trims – then you'll be paying more. Still, this bundle is the first decent Black Friday instant camera deal I've found this year – it's otherwise slim pickings for instant photography fans.

Today's best Polaroid Go Gen 2 deal

Polaroid Go Generation 2: was £129.99 now £84.99 at Amazon This best value deal is for the Go Generation 2 camera in black, together with a twin pack of film (each pack gives you 8 prints), wrist strap and photo album, all for just £84.99 at Amazon. The picture in the deal shows a case too. That's a lower price than the bundle which only includes the film pack. You can buy the Polaroid Go Gen 2 in a variety of colors; red, blue, white with various colored trims, but if you want the best value then you'll have to settle for the black version (see above).

In our Polaroid Go Generation 2 review, we gave the world's smallest instant camera a four star rating, calling it a super simple and small retro-inspired snapper, complete with self-timer and creative double exposure mode.

It uses Polaroid's Go film, which is smaller than other types, but packs the same retro charm for a different feel to Fujifilm Instax cameras.

Film isn't cheap, especially Polaorid film, and you'll need to factor in that ongoing cost – we've put together a handy guide for getting the most out of your instant camera and every photo you make. Still, this bundle is a good starting point with a twin pack of film included.

I've been searching for instant camera Black Friday deals, and this is hands-down the one that stood out the most, and would make a great festive holiday gift especially as it includes Polaroid purpose-made photo album for Go-sized prints.

